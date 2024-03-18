Advertisement

Kentavius Street signs with Falcons

Defensive lineman Kentavius Street is sticking around Atlanta.

The Falcons traded for Street during the 2023 season and the team announced that he signed a new contract with them on Monday. The team did not announce the terms of the deal.

Street and a 2025 seventh-round pick went from the Eagles to the Falcons in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick last October in the wake of Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett's season-ending knee injury. He started five games before landing on injured reserve with a pectoral injury.

Street had 14 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in those appearances. Street, who has also played for the 49ers and Saints, has 89 tackles, 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for his career.