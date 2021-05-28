  • Oops!
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leaves Game 3 with left quad injury

Sanjesh Singh
·1 min read
The Los Angeles Lakers are battling it out in Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns, and the physicality level has certainly increased.

But an unfortunate situation occurred in the third quarter involving Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

On a defensive possession, Caldwell-Pope trailed Devin Booker, who was in the middle of attacking the basket, but seemed to twist his knee as he tried to make a sudden stop to avoid contact with Booker.

Caldwell-Pope got up himself but hobbled towards the sideline, forcing the Lakers to call a timeout.

Caldwell-Pope tried walking it off on the bench but went to the locker room with the medical staff for further examination and was ruled to have a left quad contusion.

He played 20 minutes so far in the game before his exit, scoring five points with four rebounds and two steals.

