Kenny Pickett left after the Steelers’ first series to be evaluated for a concussion after being slammed to the ground on a sack by Roquan Smith.

The quarterback was cleared to return, so he didn’t miss a play on the second series.

But Pickett headed to the training room and has not returned, and the Steelers have ruled him out with a concussion.

Mitch Trubisky now is playing quarterback, and he led the Steelers on a five-play, 64-yard touchdown drive. Trubisky went 2-for-3 for 56 yards, including a 42-yarder to George Pickens.

Najee Harris scored on a 1-yard run to cut the Steelers’ deficit to 10-7.

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has provided a shot in the arm to the Ravens’ running game. He has five carries for 56 yards and a touchdown.

The Ravens’ top back went on injured reserve Oct. 21 after having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. He returned to practice two weeks ago.

His 4-yard touchdown run was his first touchdown since Week 4.

Kenny Pickett ruled out with concussion originally appeared on Pro Football Talk