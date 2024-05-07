Kendrick Perkins: ‘I wish LeBron James would retire’

Some may say LeBron James isn’t quite the same player he was several years ago, but he isn’t exactly far off the level he used to be at.

He averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds a game while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from 3-point range this season. That type of production led to some others shaking their heads in amazement that he was able to put up those numbers at age 39 and in his 21st NBA season.

At this point in his career, the only thing left for James to accomplish is to win more championships. But as the Los Angeles Lakers are presently constituted, it doesn’t look like that is realistic, assuming he remains with the Lakers past this season.

As a result, Kendrick Perkins, who played parts of two seasons with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers several years ago, thinks the superstar should call it quits right now (h/t Ahn Fire Digital).

"I wish LeBron James would retire. Not because I don't want to see more of LeBron James. … The more LeBron James continues to play the game of basketball, the more it's going to hurt his legacy and the more it's going to continue to hurt his GOAT argument." —@KendrickPerkins pic.twitter.com/WbU2IpjDWZ — First Take (@FirstTake) May 6, 2024

“At the end of the day, man, I hate to say it, but I believe this in my soul right now,” Perkins said regarding his opinion that James should retire following his 21st NBA season. “I wish LeBron James would retire, not because I don’t wanna see more of LeBron James, not because I don’t appreciate LeBron James. “But I honestly believe deep down inside, the more LeBron James continue to play the game of basketball, the more it’s gonna hurt his legacy and the more it’s gonna continue to hurt his G.O.A.T. argument. Because long as he step foot on that floor, every single season, it’s gonna be expectations of him of winning a championship. And when he don’t do that, we’re gonna be looking at him and saying, ‘Well, what happened now?’”

James can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer. Whether he does or doesn’t do so, it is widely expected he will remain a member of the Lakers.

They’re expected to be active on the trade market this summer in an attempt to make one more run at winning it all. If they succeed in upgrading their roster, it may not be a stretch to imagine James winning his fifth NBA championship ring next summer.

But that is a very big if.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire