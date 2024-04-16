Ken de la Bastide: Larson proving to be one of the best in racing

Apr. 16—Years ago there were several drivers who raced in many forms of motorsports, and their names have become legendary.

A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti and Dan Gurney all raced in IndyCars, NASCAR and USAC stock cars and sports cars.

Foyt and Andretti came through the ranks of open-wheel sprint and midget race cars.

Recently several drivers have expanded their careers away from NASCAR but none to the extent of Kyle Larson.

Larson competes full time in NASCAR and is a regular competitor with the dirt winged sprint cars and dirt late models.

He won the Chili Bowl Nationals in the past, and this year will be attempting the double — racing at Charlotte with NASCAR and in the Indy 500 on the same day.

During a recent test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Larson turned in the second-fastest lap on the weather-impacted testing session, turning a lap at 236 mph.

The only driver turning a faster lap was 2023 Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden at 238 mph.

Larson is proving to be a competitive driver in whatever type of race car he climbs into.

Current fans are getting a rare opportunity at watching one of the best in the sport, wherever Larson races.

It seems wherever NASCAR is racing on a given weekend, Larson is able to find a dirt track to race at.

His efforts in the Indianapolis 500 will be garnering lots of attention and, at least at this point in time, it's showing he will be competitive in the month of May.

It would be awesome if Larson ever was given the opportunity to run the Little 500 at Anderson Speedway.

The Little 500 has attracted Tony Stewart in the past and Brady Bacon for several races.

This year USAC sprint-car standout Justin Grant will be looking to make his first Little 500 start for Hoffman Racing.

He turned his first laps at Anderson Speedway on Sunday in the 500 Sprint Car Tour Glen Niebel Classic where he finished eighth in a 21-car field.

IN OTHER RACING NEWS

Chase Elliott broke a 42-race winless streak by winning in double overtime at Texas Motor Speedway.

Elliott joins Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Larson with Cup Series wins and a place in the championship playoffs.

Alex Bowman is the only driver not to find victory lane in 2024 with Hendrick Motorsports.

Of the nine cup races, Hendrick drivers have five wins. Bowman leads the pack with three wins this season.

