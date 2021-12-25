Kemba Walker keeps turning back the clock, scores historic Christmas triple-double for Knicks

Less than a month ago, the New York Knicks removed Kemba Walker from their rotation in favor of Alec Burks. Oh, how things have changed.

Walker recorded his first triple-double since 2014 on Saturday, leading the Knicks in a 101-87 Christmas victory over the Atlanta Hawks sans Trea Young. Walker finished with 10 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

The Knicks were hyped to see Kemba get his triple-double 👏 pic.twitter.com/VdLMxI8dY0 — ESPN (@espn) December 25, 2021

Walker is the first Knick to ever post a triple-double on Christmas and the seventh player on any team, according to The Athletic.

As he exited the game, he received a hearty reception from the Madison Square Garden crowd.

Knicks fans chanted Kemba's name after his Christmas Day performance 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OZl0pYtTn6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 25, 2021

"I'm back home," Walker told ESPN after the game. "I'm from here, born and raised. They showed me a lot of love today."

The performance continues a wild run of success since Walker returned to the starting lineup due to an injury to Derrick Rose. After not seeing a minute for 10 straight games, the 31-year-old Walker entered Saturday averaging 31.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in his last three games, highlighted by a 44-point effort on Thursday.