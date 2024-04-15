Keita facing suspension after refusing to join Bremen squad

Werder Bremen's Naby Keita sits on the bench during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Werder Bremen at An der Alten Foersterei. Andreas Gora/dpa

Former Liverpool star Naby Keita could be suspended by his current club Werder Bremen after he refused to be part of the squad for the Bundesliga game at champions Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

The player refused to hop on the team's bus after being told he wouldn't be in the starting team even though several players were missing. As a result, he didn't travel to Leverkusen, where Bremen were defeated 5-0 and the hosts were crowned Bundesliga champions.

Bremen said they will issue a statement on the incident later on Monday.

"That action says everything, I don't need to say much more. Everyone can form their own opinion, I've formed mine," coach Ole Werner said after the match. Keita is likely to be suspended.

"We will talk to him and his agent tomorrow about the consequences and the next steps," Bremen's head of football Clemens Fritz had already said before the game.

Keita said on Instagram that he has always worked "selflessly and professionally."

"Since the beginning of my career, I've never had problems with discipline wherever I've been and I've always tried to be a role model. I will therefore not accept anyone tarnishing that image," he wrote.

Keita joined Bremen last summer in a top transfer that sparked a lot of excitement. However, due to several injuries, the midfielder couldn't live up to expectations and has played only five games in the Bundesliga. His contract runs until 2026.