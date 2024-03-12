Keisean Nixon will stay with Packers on three-year deal

Cornerback Keisean Nixon has thrived as a kick returner for the Packers the last two seasons and he'll try to keep that streak going a while longer.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Nixon has agreed to a new three-year deal with the Packers. It is worth $18 million and can go up to $19.2 million through incentives.

Nixon has averaged 27.6 yards per return over the last two seasons and he was named a first-team All-Pro player both years. He had a 105-yard touchdown return in 2022 and had a 73-yard return in the playoffs after the 2023 season.

Nixon saw some time on defense in 2022 and became a regular on that unit in 2023. He started 13 times and finished the year with 80 tackles, an interception and six passes defensed.