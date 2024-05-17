Kehrer joins Monaco permanently

[Getty Images]

Monaco have signed West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer following a successful short loan spell at the French Ligue 1 club.

The 27-year-old has made 50 appearances for the Hammers since signing from Paris St-Germain in 2022 and was part of the Europa Conference League-winning team last season.

Kehrer, who joined Monaco in January, has made 17 outings and helped them to secure a return to the main draw of the Champions League for the first time since 2018-19.

In a statement, the club said: "Everyone at West Ham would like to thank Thilo for his efforts during his time in Claret and Blue, and wish him all the best for the future."