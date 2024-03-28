Keenan Allen ‘stunned and hurt' by Chargers fallout, per report. Here's why originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chargers --- in a shocking move --- traded Keenan Allen to the Bears on March 14 for just a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. It was an eye-popping move, considering Allen spent the last 11 years with the Chargers.

According to a new report from ESPN, the move "stunned and hurt" Allen. Here's why, and how it all unfolded.

Newly appointed general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh were forced with the task of getting the Chargers under the league's salary cap ahead of the new league year. Close to the deadline, they were $20 million over the cap.

Luckily, they agreed to restructured contracts with star edge rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa which saved them $24 million. They also released wide receiver Mike Williams, saving them an additional $20 million in cap space.

In 2023, Allen --- despite missing four games with a heel injury --- finished with arguably his best season to date. He made 108 catches for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns. Allen earned his sixth Pro Bowl nod from the season, too. Because of that, he didn't expect the Chargers to approach him, too, about taking a pay cut, according to the report.

But they did. According to Allen's agent, Joby Branion, the Chargers made an offer with a two-year extension, which ESPN reports was a pay cut under his average base salary of $18 million per season. Allen's team countered, according to his agent, and the Chargers declined. They decided to trade him shortly after.

According to the ESPN report, the Chargers' insistence on Allen taking a pay cut was a "source of confusion and frustration" for him, considering the Chargers were already under the cap at that point. But Hortiz later explained he wants wiggle room to improve other facets of the roster, as well as flexibility for in-season signings and trades.

But the Chargers unwillingness to negotiate or work with Allen is what "stunned" the wide receiver, according to ESPN. Allen spent all 11 seasons of his NFL career with the Chargers. He's been one of the faces of the franchise, especially since transitioning from quarterbacks Philip Rivers and Justin Herbert.

But in the blink of an eye, the Chargers dealt him to the Bears for the measly price of a fourth-round pick, nonetheless. You'd think that a team that's benefitted from his services and managed to get under the cap wouldn't keep digging and ask their star receiver to take an unnecessary pay cut.

But that's what happened to Allen. And that's how he ended up in Chicago.

"It's the business part of it. And everybody does what is in their best interest," Harbaugh said. "And Keenan, I mean, [you] make $23 million a year and play in Chicago, you know, who's got it better?"

"Yeah, I knew who I was trading," Hortiz said. "He's a very talented player and I respect him as a player, as a person. It's difficult when you have to cut a player, trade a player, release a player. It's always difficult for a player like him certainly, but it creates an opportunity for other players to step up. Again, we're not done building that room out so we're going to look to continue to add pieces to that room.

"I think when you're talking about trading Keenan specifically, yeah that's not a decision you make with no acknowledgment of, 'This is a talented player that can still compete.'"

So, what now for Allen?

He joins a talented roster with the Bears. They now have Allen, DJ Moore, Gerald Everett --- Allen's former Chargers teammate ---, D'Andre Swift and Cole Kmet on offense. And, of course, they'll bring in the final piece of the puzzle on April 25, when they draft USC's Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick to be their new quarterback.

Allen is familiar with Williams. The two have been friends for about a year, according to Williams at his pro day. Allen unexpectedly showed up to Williams' pro day decked out in Bears gear. He embraced Williams before watching him throw in front of a large Bears contingent that included Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus, Shane Waldron, Kerry Joseph, etc.

Allen's breakup with the Chargers was an unideal, messy situation for the wide receiver. But it led him to an interesting opportunity with the Bears, who have a team ready to compete as soon as next season.

Poles knows the roster is shaping up. And with the chance to improve it with Keenan Allen for the cost of a fourth-rounder, he jumped at the opportunity.

"Keenan Allen popped up, which was a really cool opportunity for where we’re headed, which is going to be with a young quarterback," Poles said. "I thought it was an absolute perfect fit. I don’t think there’s a better receiver in the league that can be better for a young quarterback in terms of understanding the NFL, timing, space, reading defenses.

"So I think that’s a great addition. It balances the field with [wide receiver DJ Moore] on the other side, Cole [Kmet] and [Gerald] Everett at tight end, [D'Andre] Swift at running back. We have a lot of really cool things that can get going and allow us to be dynamic and really special."

