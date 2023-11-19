Keenan Allen is expected to play Sunday

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen's practice workload steadily progressed throughout the week, but the team wasn't willing to rule him in for Sunday's game against the Packers on their final injury report.

Allen drew a questionable tag due to the shoulder injury he suffered late in last Sunday's loss to the Lions. He was able to return to the game after getting hurt, however, and he finished out the week as a full participant in practice.

According to multiple reports, Allen is also expected to play in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon.

The Chargers also listed wide receiver Jalen Guyton as questionable due to a groin injury he suffered in practice this week. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he will not play.