Kedrian Johnson: Every WVU men's hoops player had a tough decision to make

Jul. 16—FAIRMONT — Kedrian Johnson is just four months removed from his basketball days at WVU.

Yet it seems so much longer, if not to him, then to those still involved with the program.

Those left behind have been dealing with the saga between the university and former coach Bob Huggins, who is making an attempt to be reinstated after the school announced he had resigned on June 17 following a DUI arrest in Pittsburgh.

Timing, they say, is everything, and Johnson feels fortunate not to have to deal with the situation.

"I'm glad I never had to worry about something like that, " the point guard from Texas said. "That's a lot of stuff to try and figure out. With the team they had on paper, and then all of this stuff happening, I'm sure it's been tough for everyone."

Johnson made his debut Saturday night at Joe Retton Arena with the WVU alumni team, which played an alumni group from the University of Maryland. The WVU alums won 130-100.

On June 25, he'll be part of Best Virginia playing in the Wheeling Regional of the winner-take-all The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

After that, he's off to England, where's he's signed his first professional contract to play for the Bristol Flyers of the British Basketball League.

"I don't have to worry about the language being different, which was a big part of my decision, " said Johnson, who averaged 11.7 points and 3.1 assists per game in his final season at WVU. "I'm nervous and excited. It's a dream come true. I'm playing professional basketball. At the same time, I'm still going to another country alone. It's going to be a great learning experience for me. I'm going to have time to grow. I think it's going to be good for me in the future."

He feels for his past college teammates, both the ones who have remained at WVU and those who elected to transfer.

"I can definitely imagine what those guys have been through the past few months, " Johnson said. "It's a big decision all of those guys had to make for themselves and their future."

Five of Johnson's former teammates elected to transfer, while four have remained at WVU.

It was just this time one year ago when Johnson faced his own decision on what to do. He could have begun a pro career early or decide to transfer.

In the end, Johnson elected to remain at WVU for his final season of eligibility, which led to him playing in his second NCAA tournament.

"I don't have a problem with anyone who goes in the portal, " Johnson said. "For me, it was never about money or anything like that. It was about being there for the people who had always supported me. It was an easy decision for me."

It's likely not been an easy decision for Jose Perez, Tre Mitchell, James Okonkwo, Mohamed Wague and Joe Toussaint, the five players who have entered the portal since June 17.

"It's more than just basketball, " Johnson said. "It's money and family and coaching. It's a big decision these guys have to make. You only have so much time in college, and you've got to make the most of it. I'm sure that played a big part for all of the guys."

