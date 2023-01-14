Keaton Ellis returning to Penn State in 2023

Penn State will have a key player returning on defense next season to help out in the secondary. Keaton Ellis announced on his Instagram account on Friday evening that he will be back in Happy Valley playing for Penn State in 2023, rather than taking off for the NFL.

“Job’s not finished,” Ellis wrote on his Instagram post confirming his return for 2023.

Ellis had 25 tackles and two tackles for a loss last season. After making a move from cornerback to safety, Ellis will be a leading returner in the secondary last season along with cornerback Kalen King. The role of Ellis will be increased following the NFL draft departure for Ji'Ayir Brown.

Ellis will have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2023 with one year of standard eligibility and one additional season granted by the NCAA for the 2020 COVID season.

List

What Penn State players are in the NFL playoffs in 2023?

Related

Davon Townley to return to Penn State instead of transfer Keyvone Lee enters transfer portal Sporting News way-too-early top 25 slightly less optimistic about Penn State in 2023 Where does Penn State land in ESPN's way-too-early top 25 for 2023? Penn State loses transfer commitment to West Virginia

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire