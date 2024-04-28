KC Royals name Jonathan Bowlan spot starter for Monday’s series opener vs. Blue Jays

The Kansas City Royals are expected to start Jonathan Bowlan in Monday’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bowlan, 27, has posted a 2.57 ERA in Triple-A Omaha. He has made four starts and allowed six runs across 21 innings. Bowlan has limited opponents to a .231 batting average while issuing just five walks.

“I’m just kind of attacking guys and trying to eat innings,” Bowlan said. “Do what I can to get them out as quick as I can. So, that’s kind of been my goal this year and that’s what I am going to continue to do. Kind of just go from there.”

The Royals haven’t announced a corresponding roster move. However, Bowlan will step into the fifth starter spot in place of Alec Marsh.

Marsh was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow contusion. The Royals made the injury designation out of caution.

On April 24, Marsh was struck by a line drive against the Blue Jays. The baseball hit right below his elbow and there was some swelling near his forearm flexor. The Royals will see how Marsh responds to treatment and how he ramps up to throwing again.

Marsh is set to be on the injured list until at least May 9. Meanwhile, Bowlan gets an opportunity to face the Blue Jays in his second career start.

Last season, Bowlan made his MLB debut against the Detroit Tigers. He operated as an opener before inclement weather suspended play on Sept. 27. He allowed one run and registered two strikeouts in the Royals loss.

“He’s thrown the ball well, and he is somebody that we have built up as a starter for reasons like this,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “And, you know, hopefully this is a short-term thing, but you never know what happens here. We feel really good about him, that’s first and foremost, and he’s been off to a good start.”

Bowlan will look to continue the red-hot start from the Royals pitching staff. He will join a starting rotation that owns a combined 2.86 ERA — which ranks third in MLB prior to Sunday’s game.

The Royals will face the Blue Jays in a three-game series. Bowlan looks forward to the matchup and hopes to continue his early success this season. He alluded to better pitch command as a reason for his strong surge.

“My curveball has definitely gotten better since last year,” Bowlan said. “The changeup has been more consistent. I haven’t thrown it as much as I’d like. But when you get here, you’ve got to make pitches. That’s the goal at the end of the day.”

Bowlan has also gotten ahead with first-pitch strikes. It’s allowed him to utilize his fastball to generate swing and miss.

“Once you get strike one, the odds are in your favor,” Bowlan said. “So you have to keep attacking them and keep going from there.”

The Royals will face the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Monday. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. Central.