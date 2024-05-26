KC Current edge Utah to keep unbeaten streak alive

SANDY, Utah — The Kansas City Current’s record-breaking 15th goal scorer Elizabeth Ball was the difference maker in their 1-0 win over the Utah Royals in their first-ever match with the expansion side.

Ball scored off of a Claire Hutton header in the 58th minute to give the Current the lead and set a new NWSL record with the Current having the most goal scorers in a season in just 11 matches. 18-year-old midfielder Hutton collected her first professional assist.

Ball subbed in for center-back Gabby Robinson in the 25th minute after Robinson went down with a non-contact right knee injury. Ball ran to the touchline to hug Robinson after her goal.

Head coach Vlatko Andonvoski said Robinson will be evaluated once the team is back in Kansas City.

The Current could have had a penalty after a Michelle Cooper shot deflected off of a Utah defender’s head before hitting her hand. VAR check ruled that no penalty was committed.

The game began with a 40-minute weather delay before starting the match, something the Current are used to after a four-hour weather delay against the Houston Dash three weeks ago.

Kansas City had several chances in the box early and often in the match, while only getting 45% of possession, garnered 24 shots (eight on goal), and held Utah to four shots with just two being on goal.

Utah goalkeeper Mandy Haught made some outstanding saves and collected six of them while KC’s AD Franch picked up two saves.

Striker Temwa Chawinga collected nine shots while Debinha was behind her with five shots. Bia Zaneratto returned to the pitch after missing four games with a foot injury for the final 20 minutes of the match.

Kansas City remains unbeaten through their first 11 matches of 2024.

The Current are now 7-0-4, second in the NWSL standings (two points behind Orlando Pride), and come home to face Seattle Reign FC after the international break on Sunday, June 9 at 5 p.m.

