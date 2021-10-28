Kayla Harrison submitted Taylor Guardado in predictable PFL Championship main event | Video

Kayla Harrison secured a dominant win over Taylor Guardado (submission, armbar, round 2 - 4:00) during the main event of the PFL Championships on Wednesday, Oct. 27 in Hollywood, FL. With this win, Harrison became the women's lightweight champion and won $1 million.

This is the second PFL title for Harrison.

"I just feel way more grateful," Harrison said following her second win with her daughter by her side.

Read the full play-by-play below.

Round one began with immediate action, both women came to fight and came to fight early. After a brief clinch, Harrison took Guardado to the canvas and then began raining down heavy strikes to her grounded opponent. Harrison clearly had control of Guardado not allowing even a moment of freedom for the No. 4 seed. Guardado Harrison took the back, looking for the choke. Unable to get the submission so went back to the ground and pound to force Guardado to move, then worked on getting the body lock. They get back to their feet with less than a minute left in the round. Harrison tosses Guardado back to the canvas and ends the round on top. Guardado had nothing for her.

The second round was exactly like the first with Harrison slamming Guardado to the canvas and dominating her on the ground. After nearly four minutes of complete mauling Harrison gets Guardado's arm and secures the tap for a second-round submission.

Guardado was looking to be the first woman to hand Harrison a defeat in MMA on Wednesday night. The perennial underdog defeated Helena Kolesnyk, Laura Sanchez and Mariana Morais to earn her shot at the 2019 PFL champion.

Harrison secured her second title after running through Mariana Morais, Cindy Dandois and Genah Fabian.

