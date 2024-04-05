Kayla Harrison: Cris Cyborg ‘just attention seeking’ by helping Holly Holm prep for me at UFC 300

Kayla Harrison says she doesn’t care if Cris Cyborg is lending Holly Holm a helping hand for UFC 300.

Harrison (16-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) makes her octagon debut against former bantamweight champion Holm (15-6 MMA, 8-6 UFC) at UFC 300 on April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cyborg traveled to Albuquerque, N.M., to help Holm, but Harrison is a little confused by that move.

“I really just don’t think much of it,” Harrison told MMA Junkie. “It doesn’t really make a lot of sense. Cyborg is an orthodox striker and I’m a southpaw grappler, so I guess, like, cool? But kudos to them. When I was in judo, I trained with all the girls I competed with.”

Harrison and Cyborg were on a collision course, but the fight never materialized after PFL acquired Bellator, and Harrison signed with the UFC. Harrison questions Cyborg’s intentions.

“I think it’s great – good for them. I think Cyborg is just attention seeking, but whatever,” Harrison said. “Who cares?”

As for Holm, the two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka and two-time PFL lightweight champion respects her opponent’s accolades and longevity in the sport.

“She’s just another fighter,” Harrison said. “I probably have the most respect for her. She seems like such a champion in life. I just have a lot of respect for her as a human being and as a fighter – what she’s accomplished, how she’s stayed relevant and adjusted and grown as a fighter.

“I have a lot of respect for that. It’s not an easy thing to do in this sport because it is constantly evolving. … It’s not personal. It’s just business. This is my job, and I’m coming to take her head off.”

