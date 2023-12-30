Clippers defeat Grizzlies but Kawhi Leonard's return date remains a mystery

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard missed his fourth consecutive game Friday night, when coach Tryonn Lue said the team's medical staff had yet to clear him for a return to play. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Kawhi Leonard has yet to be cleared by the team’s medical staff to return to playing, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said before his team’s 117-106 win against Memphis on Friday, despite the team listing Leonard as questionable to play for the past four consecutive games, all of which he missed because of his left hip contusion.

When Leonard was hit by the knee of Dallas’ Grant Williams late in a win on Dec. 20, it aggravated a hip injury Leonard first sustained Dec. 8 at Utah, Lue said, when Leonard tumbled after being fouled.

“He aggravated it then and played through it, and then the Dallas game just kind of took it over the top,” Lue said.

Clippers guard James Harden slips past Memphis Grizzlies center Bismack Biyombo for a layup in the first half of the Clippers' 117-106 win Friday at Crypto.com Arena. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

On Thursday, Lue said Leonard would practice “a little bit” as the team prepared for Friday’s home game against Memphis. But before tipoff, Lue said Leonard had not participated in practice, instead working out afterward.

“He’s getting better but he’s not cleared to play,” Lue said.

Any injury to Leonard is watched closely with the team considering his history, which included most recently the meniscus he tore last April that ended his season. Yet Leonard had proven especially durable by averaging 34.5 minutes while playing this season’s first 27 games — including four sets on consecutive nights. It marked the most consecutive games Leonard had played to begin a season since 2016-17.

Read more: Clippers lean on their defense to snap losing streak, defeat Hornets

Leonard is averaging 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists while making 56% of his shots inside the three-point arc and 42% beyond it. In the month of December he’d been even more productive, making 50% of his three-pointers.

With the win against Memphis, the Clippers (19-12) are now 2-2 this season without Leonard. The Clippers finished December 11-2.

Needing to compensate for Leonard’s production again, the Clippers received 16 points and 13 assists from James Harden but needed to play him 43 minutes after they struggled to hold on to their 21-point fourth-quarter lead. Paul George added 23 points on one of his most uneven nights this season, as he made eight of his 21 shots. Memphis’ Ja Morant scored 19 points with 10 assists in his fifth game since returning from a league-issued suspension, but made only seven of his 19 shots.

Clippers guard Russell Westbrook, center, slips past Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, right, to assist on a basket in the first half Friday. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Harden made four of his first five shots and lob alley-oops to Russell Westbrook, soaring along the baseline, and a rim-running Daniel Theis on consecutive second-quarter possessions. The second alley-oop extended the Clippers’ lead to 15, its largest of the game, which ultimately evaporated over the next seven minutes. The Clippers rebuilt their advantage to 15 in the third quarter, repeatedly targeting big man Xavier Tillman, who started the second half after a halftime lineup change. By the third quarter, Harden had his season’s sixth double-double, and center Ivica Zubac his 11th; he finished with 20 rebounds and 15 points.

George, in contrast to Harden, struggled to get into the flow. When he missed a shot at the rim — one of few taken that close on a night full of jump shots — early in the third quarter to fall to 1-of-11 shooting, he let out a brief but seemingly exasperated laugh. Yet after he made a double-clutch three-pointer while falling into the lap of courtside spectators as the third quarter’s buzzer rang, he had made five of six shots as teammates enveloped him.

Memphis was playing for the second consecutive night, but it was the Clippers who were sloppier in the fourth quarter. Their 21-point lead shrank to eight at three different junctures behind a lagging transition defense, questionable jump-shot selection and seven turnovers. They had 18 turnovers overall, leading to 24 points for the Grizzlies.

George fouled out with 1:35 to play. Westbrook scored 14 points, with six rebounds and six assists.

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.