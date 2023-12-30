Kassim, Williams predict FSU football vs. Georgia in Orange Bowl | Seminole Script

MIAMI GARDENS - Welcome to Seminole Script.

Democrat writers Ehsan Kassim and Jack Williams talk about all things Florida State football, including final thoughts on last week's rivalry road victory over Florida, a glimpse into Tuesday and Wednesday practices and a look ahead to Saturday's Capital One Orange Bowl game against Georgia.

In a matchup of two teams feeling the impacts of a College Football Playoff snub, the No. 5 Seminoles (13-0) and No. 6 Bulldogs (12-1) are scheduled to face off at Hard Rock Stadium at 4 p.m. Saturday. (Broadcast: ESPN).

Kassim and Williams share their final thoughts on FSU's CFP snub and look ahead to this week's game in the roundtable below.

Any final thoughts on FSU being snubbed by the College Football Playoff Committee?

Ehsan Kassim: FSU did everything it needed to do to be on the playoff field. What the committee essentially said is the games don't matter. The most heartbreaking aspect was how Jordan Travis tweeted he wished he had broken his leg sooner. Like really? Good work, committee. Get to work on the apology to Travis.

The players and head coach Mike Norvell have talked about how this will stay with them for the rest of their lives. As it should. The Seminoles were wronged in favor of two 1-loss teams. One got in to appease the SEC and the other had to get in because they beat said SEC team.

My biggest issue with it all was the inconsistency of the messaging sent. The lies that the committee doesn't do projections or the lie in the first ranking after the Travis injury that the said injury does not matter. If they were more consistent and transparent, it would be easier to deal with.

Jack Williams: As my dad always says make it make sense. You're going to keep a team out cause its starting quarterback was injured. But then shouldn't he be the Heisman winner if a team goes 13-0 solely based on what he did? There also seems to be a bit of pandering toward the SEC, with Alabama and Texas, both with a loss, getting in over FSU.

This was truly a travesty and FSU was the victim. I truly hope that the CFP committee has learned from this blunder is reevaluates its selection process when the field opens up to 12 teams next year.

Which opt-out will FSU miss the most against the Bulldogs?

Ehsan Kassim: Trey Benson, running back

With Lawrance Toafili also out due to injury, and with Rodney Hill and CJ Campbell in the portal, Benson's production will be missed. Benson rushed for 905 yards and 14 touchdowns, also adding 20 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown.

The Seminoles will have to lean on inexperienced backs in Caziah Holmes (21 carries this season) and freshman Samuel Singleton (six career rushes). Receivers Ja'Khi Douglas and Joshua Burrell are also listed as running backs on the two-deep depth chart.

With freshman Brock Glenn being thrown in for just his second career start against a top-10 defense, FSU would really have been better off with its top back playing.

Jack Williams: Jared Verse, defensive end.

The defense was truly incredible in the ACC Championship against Lousiville and Verse was a monster. He had six tackles, two sacks and a quarterback hurry as the defense powered the Seminoles to their first ACC title since 2014. Verse was an absolute machine that night.

He's been a beast all season. 41 tackles, nine sacks and 11 QB hurries have just shown how lethal of a weapon Verse has been on the edge. Patrick Payton will still be there, but in a game that will be dedicated to the performance of the defense, Verse's absence will be felt.

Who is an unknown player who could step up for the Seminoles?

Ehsan Kassim: Jaden Jones, defensive end.

FSU likes to rotate its defensive line, so snaps will be available behind Payton and Gilber Edmond at edge with Verse opting out. Jones is a talented defensive end out of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

Jones only has two tackles for this season, both coming in a game against Southern Miss, but his talent and upside have been evident during practices.

The 6-foot-5, 252-pound was rated as the No. 9 JuCo prospect overall and No. 2 among defensive linemen in 247Sports Composite.

Jack Williams: Darrell Jackson, defensive tackle

He's been waiting for this moment for months and he finally gets to have it. After having his Hardship Wavier denied by the NCAA, and later seeing Tez Walker get his approval, it's been a hard season for Jackson. Sitting and watching everything, I know he's been eager to get back into the swing of things.

Now, he's finally eligible to change and could have a huge impact on this game. Jackson is listed on the depth chart behind Braden Fiske. The line is going to play a huge role in this game and Jackson could be the boost FSU needs.

FSU enters the game as 19-point underdogs. If it wins, should they claim the National Championship?

Ehsan Kassim: Talking to writers who have a vote in the AP, they are ready to crown FSU the champion if they win and Washington and Michigan both lose. If enough writers agree, this won't be a UCF 2017 situation and FSU would have beaten a team that had won 29 straight games before losing to Alabama.

If I had a vote, yes, the Seminoles pulling off an upset in a game where they have been as much as a 20.5 underdog game would garner my respect. Because they'd be doing it essentially with their second and third team.

Jack Williams: No. I thought it was annoying when UCF did it in 2017 and I think it wouldn't be great if FSU did it. I understand the want to be petty and the feeling of deserving to be there, but FSU should take a potential victory as its own and not compare it to anything else. Embrace what it is and don't force anything.

The college football world is in constant chaos, so if FSU happens to pull off the upset then I know everyone is going to be all over it. Personally, I'm not a huge fan of it, but I'm one person trying to stop thousands of people from doing something. It ain't going to work.

What is your prediction for the Orange Bowl between Georgia and FSU?

Ehsan Kassim: Georgia 35, Florida State 20

FSU pulling this game off, proving the College Football Playoff Committee and then claiming a National Championship would be a feel-good story after what the program has been through in the last month.

But it just feels like it would be a hard thing to pull off right now. Making your second career start against the talented Georgia front is a scary proposition.

The Bulldogs are also going to be closer to fielding their full roster - which is chock-full of 5-star recruits up and down the roster and are motivated after losing their first game in three years.

The Seminoles are very well-coached under Norvell and will keep the game respectable for much of the game.

But at the end of the day, talent always prevails and FSU just does not have enough to compete against a very good Georgia team.

Jack Williams: Georgia 48, Florida State 20

I have not picked against FSU all season. However, I need to be realistic here. FSU is not the same team it was nearly a month ago and is even further from what it was before Jordan Travis' injury. Tons of players have entered the portal or oped-out leaving a different team to play this game.

Georgia did take a hard hit in the portal, but it had no healthy opt-outs, Brock Bowers in injured by the way, and has a lot of its star power left. We need to look at this for what it is: a mismatch. These are just two very different teams and Georgia has a large advantage here.

On the bright side, a ton of younger players are going to get vital experience from this game that can be used to help build this team next season.

HOW TO WATCH ORANGE BOWL

Who: No. 5 FSU (13-0) vs. No. 6 Georgia (12-1)

When/where: 4 p.m., Saturday, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

