Kareem Hunt, who never lost a fumble in college, loses fumble on first NFL carry

If you play in a fantasy football league that pays the slightest attention, Kareem Hunt became a popular man over the past few weeks.

The Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back from Toledo took over lead back duties for the Chiefs after Spencer Ware’s injury. One thing the Chiefs liked about him was that he never loses fumbles. Literally. Through four years at Toledo and 856 touches, he didn’t lose a single fumble.

Then Hunt lost a fumble on his first touch in the NFL. Go figure.

After the Patriots easily drove downfield for a touchdown on the opening drive of the 2017 NFL season, the Chiefs got the ball needing to take some momentum back. Hunt had a nice run, but as he was being tackled he had the ball knocked loose and the Patriots recovered.





From 856-for-856 in college to 0-for-1 in the pros. Quite an introduction to the NFL.

Hunt was bailed out when the Patriots didn’t turn the turnover into any points. A touchdown by Rob Gronkowski was reversed because the ball hit the ground as he was trying to bring it in, and running back Mike Gillislee was stopped on a fourth-and-1.

Hunt, who did fumble once in college but recovered it, might go on to a fine rookie season and career. He has a lot of talent. It just didn’t start off with a bang.

