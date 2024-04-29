Kansas State Wildcats beat three Big 12 teams for newest football recruit Weston Polk

Kansas State won a recruiting battle against several Big 12 teams to land its latest football pledge.

Weston Polk, a 6-foot-2 and 211-pound defender from Coppell, Texas, has announced that he plans to play for the Wildcats after he graduates from high school. He shared the news on social media.

“Beyond blessed to announce my commitment to play football at Kansas State University,” Polk wrote. “I’d like to thank God for his plan, my family, and everyone who has supported me along the way. Super excited to be a part of the K-State family.”

Polk is a versatile defensive player who chose K-State over Houston, Iowa State and TCU. He also held scholarship offers from Arkansas State, California, North Texas, Oregon State, Tulsa and UTEP.

He is expected to play linebacker for the Wildcats, but his future position may not be determined until he arrives on campus and starts practicing with the team.

Polk is the second member of K-State’s 2025 recruiting class. He joins St. Louis quarterback Dillon Duff.