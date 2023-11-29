Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Oral Roberts at Bramlage Coliseum

MANHATTAN — Kansas State's basketball team is taking on Oral Roberts on Tuesday night in the second of four straight home games at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats, 4-2, are unbeaten in three home games with both losses coming at neutral sites, to Southern California (82-69) in Las Vegas to open the season and to Miami (91-83) in the finals of the Baha Mar Hoops Championship in the Bahamas.

Oral Roberts is 2-3 with all three losses on the road. The Golden Eagles snapped a two-game losing streak last Tuesday at home by beathing Texas Southern, 65-63.

Kansas State game time, TV channel, betting odds vs. ORU

TIPOFF: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

BETTING ODDS: Kansas State by 14

Arthur Kaluma not in K-State starting lineup

Forward Arthur Kaluma, K-State's third-leading scorer and top rebounder, is not in the starting lineup tonight for the Wildcats.

The starters are Tylor Perrty, Dai Dai Ames and Cam Carter at the guards, David N'Guessan at forward and Will McNair at center.

Kansas State basketball score updates vs. Oral Roberts

