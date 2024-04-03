Kansas State basketball lands former Michigan standout guard from transfer portal

MANHATTAN — Kansas State basketball has finally struck gold in the transfer portal.

Dug McDaniel, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound point guard who led Michigan in scoring and assists this season as a sophomore, announced his decision to join the Wildcats in a social media post on Wednesday.

McDaniel, one of the top-rated guards in the portal, visited Manhattan over the weekend and is the Wildcats' first pickup after losing three players to the portal since the 2023-24 season ended last month with a first-round National Invitation Tournament loss to Iowa.

McDaniel averaged 16.3 points, 4.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 26 games — all starts — for a Michigan team that went a disappointing 8-24, which led to the firing of coach Juwan Howard. He shot 36.8% from 3-point range.

K-State coach Jerome Tang targeted McDaniel from the start after he entered the portal. The Wildcats needed backcourt help with the loss of super-senior Tylor Perry to graduation and junior Cam Carter to the portal.

Former Michigan point guard Dug McDaniel (0) has committed to play next season at Kansas State, making him the Wildcats' first 2024-25 transfer portal addition.

Perry, who exhausted his eligibility after transferring from North Texas last year, averaged team highs of 15.3 points and 4.4 assists. Carter, who already has committed to LSU, was second in scoring at 14.6 points to go with 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Even with the addition of McDaniel and incoming freshman guard David Castillo, K-State has at least four more scholarships available. In addition to Carter, the Wildcats lost starting center Jerrell Colbert and backup guard Dorian Finister to the portal, in addition to fifth-year center Will McNair.

McDaniel, who is from Washington, D.C., stepped into the starting lineup for Michigan nine games into his freshman year, averaging 8.6 points and a team-best 3.6 assists. He missed six road games this past season and did not travel with the team while he "works toward meeting several academic goals he has set and needs to meet," Howard said at the time.

The Wildcats no doubt are still in the market for another guard after losing Perry and Carter, who combined for 152 3-pointers. But landing a big man or two to replace Colbert and McNair is an even more pressing need.

Tarris Reed, a 6-10 sophomore and Michigan teammate of McDaniel's, visited K-State last week, but is not as likely to sign with the Wildcats. He averaged 9.0 points and 7.2 rebounds last season.

Top targets now are 6-11 Rutgers senior center Clifford Omoruyi, who averaged 10.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks, and 6-8 North Carolina-Greensboro senior forward Mikeal Brown-Jones. Jones, who started his career at VCU, averaged 18.9 points and 7.5 rebounds this season for the Spartans.

A guard to keep an eye on is 6-5 sophomore CJ Jones, who averaged 11.4 points and 4.5 assists at Illinois-Chicago and made 37.8% of his 3-pointers.

