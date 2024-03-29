Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang and staff have work to don on 2024-25 roster

MANHATTAN — Nearly two weeks have passed since Kansas State's basketball season ended with a first-round National Invitation Tournament loss at Iowa.

Jerome Tang and his staff already have turned their attention to assembling a roster for next year, scouring the transfer portal for possible replacements at several key positions. The biggest question now is how many players will return from a what by most accounts was a disappointing 2023-24 season and what are the biggest areas of need in order to improve on a 19-15 record.

"It's recruiting," Tang said following the March 19 season finale when asked what lies ahead. "You recruit year-round and give these guys some evaluation of where they're at, and where we see them going and how we can help them, and we'll keep moving on."

Point guard Tylor Perry, who led the team with 15.3 points and 4.4 assists per game, and backup center Will McNair (8.0 points, 5.4 rebounds) were out of eligibility, as was former walk-on guard Taymont Lindsey. And then last week guards Cam Carter — who now is headed to LSU — and Dorian Finister followed them out the door via the transfer portal.

Related: Kansas State basketball guard Dorian Finister is the second Wildcat to enter transfer portal

Kansas State senior forward David N'Guessan (1) works against Baylor's Jalen Bridges (11) during their Big 12 game Jan. 16 at Bramlage Coliseum. N'Guessan has yet to announce whether he will return for a super-senior fifth season in 2024-25.

That leaves up to eight players who could return, though there remains a chance that some of them may depart for various reasons. Tang already indicated late in the season that he would welcome back forward David N'Guessan, who averaged 7.8 points and 6.8 rebounds, for a fifth COVID year. Super-senior guard Ques Glover, a transfer from Samford who missed the entire season with a knee injury, also could return.

Then there is junior Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma, who last year tested the NBA waters before deciding to return to school. He was third on the team in scoring behind Perry and Carter (14.6) with 14.4 points per game and led the Wildcats in rebounding with 7.0 but could again check out the NBA.

Freshman guard Dai Dai Ames (5.2 ppg, 2.0 apg) and redshirt sophomore center Jerrell Colbert (2.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg) both finished the season as starters and are expected back. So are freshmen RJ Jones and Macaleab Rich, who saw limited action but along with Ames helped make up a touted 2023 recruiting class.

Redshirt freshman forward Taj Manning, who appeared in 14 games, also is eligible to return.

The only addition to the roster so far is high school point guard David Castillo, a four-star prospect from Bartlesville, Oklahoma, who signed in November and played his senior season at Sunrise Christian Academy near Wichita.

Related: Iowa basketball, Payton Sandfort race past Kansas State in first round of NIT

So, what are the Wildcats' greatest needs going forward?

K-State was hardly an offensive juggernaut in 2023-24, averaging 72.2 points on 43.6% shooting, including 31.8% from 3-point range. Long scoring droughts and 14.8 turnovers per game didn't help.

With Perry gone, the Wildcats are in dire need of a perimeter threat to absorb his 93 three-pointers. Kaluma was the only other reliable option from behind the arc.

McNair, a starter for more than half the season, leaves a void on the low block, though N'Guessan came on strong as a scorer late and shot 58.4%. Kaluma also could get to the basket, but the Wildcats definitely need another big man who can score consistently.

Tang has expressed his preference for veteran guards, and unless Glover returns at full strength, he likely will look to the portal given that Ames would be the most experienced backcourt player. It would be a good bet that the Wildcats will try to get at least one combo guard, a wing who can shoot the three, and a proven post player.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How Kansas State basketball roster might shape up for next year