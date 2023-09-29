Kansas schedule: Odds, injury news and how to watch Week Week 5 game vs. Texas

A top-25 matchup is enticing enough, but a top-25 conference game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium? Now that's must-watch television. In this Week 5 matchup, the Coaches Poll's No. 24 team Kansas heads to Austin to take on No. 3 Texas.

Both teams are 4-0 (1-0 in conference play), and with only one game each left against ranked opponents, this game could be pivotal for playoff rankings come season's end. At the very least, the winner of this game will have a much clearer path to a Big 12 championship.

In 2021, the Jayhawks took down Texas in Austin, a close 57-56 overtime victory that halted an eight-game losing streak for Kansas. That win didn't go unpunished though as the following season, Texas dominated Kansas in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium to the tune of a 55-14 shellacking.

Bijan Robinson ran for 243 yards and four touchdowns in that game, while redshirt freshman Jonathon Brooks added 108 yards on the ground and two scores of his own. Fortunately for Kansas, Robinson won't be making an appearance this time around. Kansas' run defense has also improved drastically since last year. They have gone from allowing 4.8 yards per rush and 2.8 rushing touchdowns per game in 2022 to just 3.3 yards per rush and 1.8 rushing touchdowns through four games this season.

How to watch Kansas vs. Texas?

The game, set for a 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT kickoff, will air nationally on ABC this Saturday. For those of you looking to stream the game, you can watch live on FuboTV, Sling TV, or ESPN+.

On the call will be Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath.

Odds:

Spread: Kansas (+16.5, -110), Texas (-16.5, -110)

Moneyline: Kansas +575, Texas -900

Over/Under: 62.5

Remaining Schedule for both teams:

Kansas:

Sep. 30 @ No. 5 Texas

Oct. 7 vs. UCF

Oct. 14 @ Oklahoma St.

Oct. 28 vs. No. 14 Oklahoma

Nov. 4 @ Iowa St.

Nov. 11 vs. Texas Tech

Nov. 18 vs. Kansas State

Nov. 25 @ Cincinnati

Texas:

Sep. 30 vs. No. 24 Kansas

Oct. 7 vs. No. 14 Oklahoma

Oct. 21 @ Houston

Oct. 28 vs. BYU

Nov. 4 vs. Kansas St.

Nov. 11 @ TCU

Nov. 18 @ Iowa St.

Nov. 24 vs. Texas Tech

