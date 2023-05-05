Kansas men’s basketball forward Zuby Ejiofor has entered the transfer portal

Then with Kansas, Zuby Ejiofor (35) looks to make a play during the second half of a game this past season against Indiana inside Allen Fieldhouse.

LAWRENCE — Zuby Ejiofor has become the latest Kansas men’s basketball player to decide to transfer.

A KU official confirmed Friday that Ejiofor, a freshman forward this past season, has entered the transfer portal. Ejiofor’s departure comes just a day after the Jayhawks earned a commitment from a coveted big man in the transfer portal in Hunter Dickinson, a center from Michigan. And Ejiofor makes it seven players who were on this past season’s roster who have decided to continue their collegiate careers elsewhere.

RELATED: How Kansas men's basketball's roster looks next season after transfer portal, recruiting

RELATED: Kansas men’s basketball guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. has entered the transfer portal

The other six players who entered the transfer portal are super-senior forward Cam Martin, sophomore forward Zach Clemence, freshman guard MJ Rice, junior guard Joseph Yesufu, sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. and redshirt freshman guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. All but Cuffe have since announced where they’ll be continuing their playing careers. The group’s next destinations have been a mix of high-major and mid-major programs.

Ejiofor is a former 247Sports Composite four-star prospect who came off the bench for all of his 25 appearances this past season, for a Kansas team that won a Big 12 Conference regular season title. His role was limited, as he averaged just 1.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. His highlight performance came during non-conference play, when he had eight points, two rebounds and a block during a win at home against Indiana.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Zuby Ejiofor will transfer from Kansas men's basketball program