Kansas high school girls soccer: Highlighting 100 of top players in the Wichita area
With the 2024 Kansas high school girls soccer season already underway, The Eagle has compiled a list of the top players in the Wichita area.
The list is not necessary the best 100 players in the Wichita rather, rather 100 of the top players to highlight talent from more than 30 teams in the Wichita area. The list was based on coaches’ feedback and past all-league honors.
Below the list of the top players are team previews for each team in the area.
100 of top girls soccer players in Wichita area
Note: List is sorted in alphabetical order
Forwards
Adriana Alvarez, Newton junior
Reese Bieker, Valley Center senior
Ellie Bower, McPherson junior
Haven Deckinger, Andover Central senior
Kyndal Ewertz, Maize South senior
Hayde Flores, East junior
Rhyan Galyon, Hutchinson sophomore
Teagan Garrison, Mulvane senior
Sydney Hansen, Maize South sophomore
Leah Henke, Bishop Carroll junior
Bailey Hess, Goddard junior
Darby Howard, Bishop Carroll junior
Carly Hummel, Eisenhower senior
Anahi Ibarra-Arevalo, North senior
Kailyn Jackson, Heights senior
Mackenzie Jordan, Eisenhower junior
Kyia Kelly, Rose Hill sophomore
Azul Maciel, Hutchinson sophomore
Sara Claire Michaelis, Kapaun Mt. Carmel freshman
Isabelle Mull, Bishop Carroll senior
Teigan Nielsen, Buhler senior
Breckynn Pugh, Andover senior
Olyvia Pugh, Andover senior
Baylee Simmelink, McPherson senior
Maddy Spiers, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior
Sydney Stehm, Maize South sophomore
Karlyn Wilson, Andover Central junior
Harper Wintz, Derby sophomore
Midfielders
Ashlynn Adcock, Buhler senior
Katelyn Aune, Andover senior
Heide Bartel, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior
Avree Birkes, Valley Center senior
Grace Buell, Augusta freshman
Avery Cantwell, Circle junior
Desi Cuellar, East senior
Mackenzie Cunningham, Derby junior
Taylor Dill, Maize sophomore
Reese Fleming, Andover Central junior
Merari Flores, Northwest senior
Skylar Flower, Winfield senior
Taylor Gray, Maize sophomore
Jazmine Guzman, North junior
Jojo Henderson, Trinity Academy sophomore
Brecken Hoy, Bishop Carroll senior
Geni LaMarche, Maize South junior
Aleksah Moreno, Maize junior
Olivia Oenning, Maize South senior
Anne Marie Olson, Collegiate sophomore
Bethany Pannell, Trinity Academy senior
Trinity Perry, East senior
Mia Powell, Southeast sophomore
Izzy Sandoval, Newton senior
Presley Schmidt, Goddard freshman
Jade Smallwood, Mulvane junior
Bella Smith, Eisenhower senior
Chloe Smith, Eisenhower sophomore
Gretta Stover, Andover Central senior
Meg Tilma, Classical junior
Paige Winter, Rose Hill junior
Defenders
Ashlyn Alumbaugh, Mulvane senior
Margaret Bates, Newton senior
Lexi Bauer, Maize South senior
Maddie Bracy, Eisenhower senior
Emily Brundege, Augusta senior
Peyton Childers, Augusta senior
Lilliana Cortez, Maize senior
Ellie Damico, Andover Central junior
Jessiah Dingle, Heights sophomore
Liza Dugan, Bishop Carroll sophomore
Caroline Giroux, Maize South sophomore
Kaitlyn Gobel, Valley Center senior
Lauryn Gordon, Goddard senior
Haley Green, Trinity Academy junior
Keilann Heath, Northwest senior
Cate Johnson, Andover senior
Nevaeh Kelly, Rose Hill junior
Riggs Kuhn, McPherson senior
Amelia Legget, Derby freshman
Paige Loeck, Rose Hill senior
Ashlin Lynch, Andover senior
Ava McAninch, Eisenhower junior
Kayla Methamn, Southeast senior
Annabelle Schaefer, Kapaun Mt. Carmel sophomore
Lexee Shipp, Maize sophomore
Cecilia Solis, North junior
Kaelyn St. Vrain, Bishop Carroll senior
Ashlynn Stipp, Circle junior
Mady Tanksley, Buhler senior
Meghan Wolfe, Classical sophomore
Kate Zickafoose Classical senior
Goalkeepers
Reese Adams, Kapaun Mt. Carmel sophomore
Parker Clark, Maize junior
Lilliana Hernandez, Northwest junior
Greer Kice, Classical junior
Brooklin Lynch, Andover senior
Avery Mason, Andover Central senior
Solame Pham, Trinity Academy sophomore
Annalys Rivas, Heights sophomore
Emerson Wedel, Goddard junior
Jaden Wilson, Derby senior
Kansas high school girls soccer team previews
City League
Bishop Carroll: Leah Henke, jr., F; Liza Dugan, so., D; Brecken Hoy, sr., M; Darby Howard, jr., F; Avery McCorry, so., F; Isabelle Mull, sr., F; Itzelle Lumbreras, so., M; Olivia Stallbaumer, sr., M; Rachel Hawkins, so., D; Kaelyn St. Vrain, sr., D; Madeline Weed, fr., D; Tessa Stika, so., GK.
East: Hayde Flores, sr., F; Elyzah Angel, sr., D; Desi Cuellar, sr., M; Trinity Perry, sr., M; Amiyah Hamilton, jr., M; Lana Shaheen, jr., M.
Heights: Kailyn Jackson, sr., F; Jimena Ramirez, sr., M; Annalys Rivas, so., GK; Hannah Mack, sr., D; Jessiah Dingle, so., D; Chloe Dao, so., M.
Kapaun Mt. Carmel: Maddy Spiers, jr., F; Annabelle Schaefer, so., D; Reese Adams, so., GK; Heide Bartel, jr., M; Sophia Fury, sr., D; Sara Claire Michaelis, fr., F; Ellie Knipp, so., M; Stella Fury, fr., F; Victoria Berends, so., M; Mason Palace, so., F; Hannah Lowe, sr., M; Reese Polk, jr., M.
North: Cecilia Solis, sr., D; Anahi Ibarra-Arevalo, sr., F; Lissette Tovar, sr., M; Jazmine Guzman, jr., M; Fatima Aguilera-Fernandez, jr., F; Danielle Hiegel, sr., D.
Northwest: Merari Flores, sr., M; Lilliana Hernandez, jr., GK; Keilann Heath, sr., D; Violet Gunn, sr., D; Lillian Shilling, jr., D.
South: Iris Nunez, jr., M; Emma Brooks, so., D; Dulce Garcia, jr.; Mirian Rodriguez, fr., M; Maritza Ortega, fr., F.
Southeast: Kayla Methman, sr., D; Mia Powell, so., M; Yaretzy Tejeda, jr., M; Plamedi Mwanza, sr., M; Rylie Malget, jr., GK; Aurora Delgado, so., F; Shay Pottard, jr., D.
West: Did not report.
Other Wichita-area teams
Andover: Brooklin Lynch, sr., GK; Ashlin Lynch, sr., D; Katelynn Aune, sr., M; Cate Johnson, sr., D; Breckynn Pugh, sr., F; Olyvia Pugh, sr., F.
Andover Central: Avery Mason, sr., GK; Haven Deckinger, sr., F; Gretta Stover, sr., M; Karlyn Wilson, jr., F; Reese Fleming, jr., M; Elleigh Newcomb, so., F; Ellie Damico, jr., D.
Arkansas City: Did not report.
Augusta: Emily Brundege, sr., D; Peyton Childers, sr., D; Lauren Howard, sr., F; Maddison Levings, sr., M; Lizzy Priddy, sr., D; Emily Wells, sr., M; Reagan Base, sr., Grace Buell, fr., M; Kaylee Cox, fr., F; Briar Lichlyter, fr., F; Makenna Shively, sr., GK; Bronalea Thies, sr., M.
Buhler: Teigan Nielsen, sr., F; Ashlynn Adcock, sr., M; Sammie Brooks, jr., GK; Mady Tanksley, sr., D; Ashlyn Coker, jr., D; Juliette Shank, jr., D; Kenzie Welch, sr., D; Makenna Siemens, sr., M; Alyssa Berner, jr., M; Mikaela Jarrett, jr., F; Madi McCool, fr., F; Taylin Krafels, fr., D; Natalya Krafels, jr., D; Claudia Taylor, jr., D; Sydney Lehl, jr., D.
Campus: Did not report.
Circle: Kya Thompson, sr., D; Ashlynn Stipp, jr., D; Avery Cantwell, jr., M; Baylie Reedy, so., F.
Classical: Greer Kice, jr., GK; Kate Zickafoose, sr., D; Meg Tilma, jr., M; Meghan Wolfe, so., D; Nevi Wilkey, jr., F.
Collegiate: Anne Marie Olson, so.; Liana Maksoud, sr.; Maya Nabbout, sr.; Amelia King, sr.
Derby: Jaden Wilson, sr., GK; Mackenzie Cunningham, jr., M; Harper Wintz, so., F; Lexi Schott, so., D; Lilly Araiza, so., D; Bianka Schultz, sr., D; Lilly Emmerson, so., F; Amelia Legget, fr., D.
Eisenhower: Bella Smith, sr., M; Maddie Bracy, sr., D; Carly Hummel, sr., F; Ava McAnich, jr., D; Mackenzie Jordan, jr., F; Chloe Smith, so., M.
Goddard: Lauryn Gordon, sr., D; Emerson Wedel, jr., GK; Bailey Hess, jr., F; Brinley Hedden, fr., M; Presley Schmidt, fr., M.
Hutchinson: Rhyan Galyon, so., F; Azul Maciel, so., F; Sophie Gantz, sr., M; Aylin Escobedo, jr., D; Lily Rodriguez, jr., M; Hayley Waymire, sr., D; Lisa Selgrade, sr., M.
Independent: Did not report.
Maize: Taylor Gray, so., M; Lilliana Cortez, sr., D; Taylor Dill, so., M; Aleksah Moreno, jr., M; Parker Clark, jr., GK; Jadyn Perales, jr., M; Kaitlyn Ealey, so., D; Lexee Shipp, so., D; Emma Stillings, sr., M; Kaylee Ingalls, fr., M; Mikaela Llamas, fr., F; Taryn Migdal, jr., M.
Maize South: Kyndal Ewertz, sr., F; Olivia Oenning, sr., M; Geni LaMarche, jr., M; Lexi Bauer, sr., D; Caroline Giroux, so., D; Sydney Stehm, jr., F; Sydney Hansen, so., F; Ella Eskridge, sr., M; Shelby Wright, sr., M; Avery Fellows, so., M;
McPherson: Caitlyn Pearson, sr., M; Riggs Kuhn, sr., D; Baylee Simmelink, sr., F; Alivia Villabos, jr., M; Naomi Vesser, jr., D; Ellie Bower, jr., F; Kenna Dale, jr., M; Addison Shaft, so., F; Rebecca Lulloff, so., F; Brodie Kuhn, so., M; Alyssa Harger, sr., GK; Keanna Sullivan, sr., D; Grace Prescott, so., M; Raegan Broadus, jr., M.
Mulvane: Jade Smallwood, jr., M; Teagan Garrison, sr., F; Ashlyn Alumbaugh, sr., D; Cydnee Adams, jr., M; Kierra Cain, jr., M; Mackenzie Christian, jr., M; Romy Stemmer, sr., F; Nora Garaikoetxea, so., F; Grace Carpenter, so., D; Mallory Ramos, jr., F; Madison Shaw, sr., GK.
Newton: Izzy Sandoval, sr.; Margaret Bates, sr.; Sophia Houser, sr.; Adriana Alvarez, jr.; Kiahne Lujano, jr.; Anai Fernandez, jr.; Brooklyn Bailey, jr.; Xaydi Valdivia, so.
Rose Hill: Paige Winter, jr., M; Paige Loeck, sr., D; Kyia Kelly, so., F; Ella Swearingen, jr., M; Nevaeh Kelly, jr., D; Abby McCulloch, so., GK; Blythe Hackney, fr., M; Ava Markley, jr., F; Aubrey Moore, so., D.
Trinity Academy: Haley Green, jr., D; Jojo Henderson, so., M; Bethany Pannell, sr., M; Solame Pham, so., GK; Abby Tofteland, fr., M.
Valley Center: Avree Birkes, sr., M; Kaitlyn Gobel, sr., D; Reese Bieker, sr., F; Ryleigh Gerena, jr., F; Caleigh Cross, so., D; Madison Johnson, sr., M; Ayla Lorenson, jr., M; Lauren John, so., D; Leah Hamm, fr., D; Olive Truman, fr., M.
Winfield: Skylar Flower, sr., M; Layla Washington, jr., M; Mya Cuevas, so., D; Madalyn Dennett, fr., M.