Kansas high school girls soccer: Highlighting 100 of top players in the Wichita area

With the 2024 Kansas high school girls soccer season already underway, The Eagle has compiled a list of the top players in the Wichita area.

The list is not necessary the best 100 players in the Wichita rather, rather 100 of the top players to highlight talent from more than 30 teams in the Wichita area. The list was based on coaches’ feedback and past all-league honors.

Below the list of the top players are team previews for each team in the area.

Eisenhower’s Bella Smith

100 of top girls soccer players in Wichita area

Note: List is sorted in alphabetical order

Forwards

Adriana Alvarez, Newton junior

Reese Bieker, Valley Center senior

Ellie Bower, McPherson junior

Haven Deckinger, Andover Central senior

Kyndal Ewertz, Maize South senior

Hayde Flores, East junior

Rhyan Galyon, Hutchinson sophomore

Teagan Garrison, Mulvane senior

Sydney Hansen, Maize South sophomore

Leah Henke, Bishop Carroll junior

Bailey Hess, Goddard junior

Darby Howard, Bishop Carroll junior

Carly Hummel, Eisenhower senior

Anahi Ibarra-Arevalo, North senior

Kailyn Jackson, Heights senior

Mackenzie Jordan, Eisenhower junior

Kyia Kelly, Rose Hill sophomore

Azul Maciel, Hutchinson sophomore

Sara Claire Michaelis, Kapaun Mt. Carmel freshman

Isabelle Mull, Bishop Carroll senior

Teigan Nielsen, Buhler senior

Breckynn Pugh, Andover senior

Olyvia Pugh, Andover senior

Baylee Simmelink, McPherson senior

Maddy Spiers, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Sydney Stehm, Maize South sophomore

Karlyn Wilson, Andover Central junior

Harper Wintz, Derby sophomore

Midfielders

Ashlynn Adcock, Buhler senior

Katelyn Aune, Andover senior

Heide Bartel, Kapaun Mt. Carmel junior

Avree Birkes, Valley Center senior

Grace Buell, Augusta freshman

Avery Cantwell, Circle junior

Desi Cuellar, East senior

Mackenzie Cunningham, Derby junior

Taylor Dill, Maize sophomore

Reese Fleming, Andover Central junior

Merari Flores, Northwest senior

Skylar Flower, Winfield senior

Taylor Gray, Maize sophomore

Jazmine Guzman, North junior

Jojo Henderson, Trinity Academy sophomore

Brecken Hoy, Bishop Carroll senior

Geni LaMarche, Maize South junior

Aleksah Moreno, Maize junior

Olivia Oenning, Maize South senior

Anne Marie Olson, Collegiate sophomore

Bethany Pannell, Trinity Academy senior

Trinity Perry, East senior

Mia Powell, Southeast sophomore

Izzy Sandoval, Newton senior

Presley Schmidt, Goddard freshman

Jade Smallwood, Mulvane junior

Bella Smith, Eisenhower senior

Chloe Smith, Eisenhower sophomore

Gretta Stover, Andover Central senior

Meg Tilma, Classical junior

Paige Winter, Rose Hill junior

Defenders

Ashlyn Alumbaugh, Mulvane senior

Margaret Bates, Newton senior

Lexi Bauer, Maize South senior

Maddie Bracy, Eisenhower senior

Emily Brundege, Augusta senior

Peyton Childers, Augusta senior

Lilliana Cortez, Maize senior

Ellie Damico, Andover Central junior

Jessiah Dingle, Heights sophomore

Liza Dugan, Bishop Carroll sophomore

Caroline Giroux, Maize South sophomore

Kaitlyn Gobel, Valley Center senior

Lauryn Gordon, Goddard senior

Haley Green, Trinity Academy junior

Keilann Heath, Northwest senior

Cate Johnson, Andover senior

Nevaeh Kelly, Rose Hill junior

Riggs Kuhn, McPherson senior

Amelia Legget, Derby freshman

Paige Loeck, Rose Hill senior

Ashlin Lynch, Andover senior

Ava McAninch, Eisenhower junior

Kayla Methamn, Southeast senior

Annabelle Schaefer, Kapaun Mt. Carmel sophomore

Lexee Shipp, Maize sophomore

Cecilia Solis, North junior

Kaelyn St. Vrain, Bishop Carroll senior

Ashlynn Stipp, Circle junior

Mady Tanksley, Buhler senior

Meghan Wolfe, Classical sophomore

Kate Zickafoose Classical senior

Goalkeepers

Reese Adams, Kapaun Mt. Carmel sophomore

Parker Clark, Maize junior

Lilliana Hernandez, Northwest junior

Greer Kice, Classical junior

Brooklin Lynch, Andover senior

Avery Mason, Andover Central senior

Solame Pham, Trinity Academy sophomore

Annalys Rivas, Heights sophomore

Emerson Wedel, Goddard junior

Jaden Wilson, Derby senior

Kyndal Ewertz (10) has been a standout player for the Maize South girls soccer team this season.

Kansas high school girls soccer team previews

City League

Bishop Carroll: Leah Henke, jr., F; Liza Dugan, so., D; Brecken Hoy, sr., M; Darby Howard, jr., F; Avery McCorry, so., F; Isabelle Mull, sr., F; Itzelle Lumbreras, so., M; Olivia Stallbaumer, sr., M; Rachel Hawkins, so., D; Kaelyn St. Vrain, sr., D; Madeline Weed, fr., D; Tessa Stika, so., GK.

East: Hayde Flores, sr., F; Elyzah Angel, sr., D; Desi Cuellar, sr., M; Trinity Perry, sr., M; Amiyah Hamilton, jr., M; Lana Shaheen, jr., M.

Heights: Kailyn Jackson, sr., F; Jimena Ramirez, sr., M; Annalys Rivas, so., GK; Hannah Mack, sr., D; Jessiah Dingle, so., D; Chloe Dao, so., M.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel: Maddy Spiers, jr., F; Annabelle Schaefer, so., D; Reese Adams, so., GK; Heide Bartel, jr., M; Sophia Fury, sr., D; Sara Claire Michaelis, fr., F; Ellie Knipp, so., M; Stella Fury, fr., F; Victoria Berends, so., M; Mason Palace, so., F; Hannah Lowe, sr., M; Reese Polk, jr., M.

North: Cecilia Solis, sr., D; Anahi Ibarra-Arevalo, sr., F; Lissette Tovar, sr., M; Jazmine Guzman, jr., M; Fatima Aguilera-Fernandez, jr., F; Danielle Hiegel, sr., D.

Northwest: Merari Flores, sr., M; Lilliana Hernandez, jr., GK; Keilann Heath, sr., D; Violet Gunn, sr., D; Lillian Shilling, jr., D.

South: Iris Nunez, jr., M; Emma Brooks, so., D; Dulce Garcia, jr.; Mirian Rodriguez, fr., M; Maritza Ortega, fr., F.

Southeast: Kayla Methman, sr., D; Mia Powell, so., M; Yaretzy Tejeda, jr., M; Plamedi Mwanza, sr., M; Rylie Malget, jr., GK; Aurora Delgado, so., F; Shay Pottard, jr., D.

West: Did not report.

Other Wichita-area teams

Andover: Brooklin Lynch, sr., GK; Ashlin Lynch, sr., D; Katelynn Aune, sr., M; Cate Johnson, sr., D; Breckynn Pugh, sr., F; Olyvia Pugh, sr., F.

Andover Central: Avery Mason, sr., GK; Haven Deckinger, sr., F; Gretta Stover, sr., M; Karlyn Wilson, jr., F; Reese Fleming, jr., M; Elleigh Newcomb, so., F; Ellie Damico, jr., D.

Arkansas City: Did not report.

Augusta: Emily Brundege, sr., D; Peyton Childers, sr., D; Lauren Howard, sr., F; Maddison Levings, sr., M; Lizzy Priddy, sr., D; Emily Wells, sr., M; Reagan Base, sr., Grace Buell, fr., M; Kaylee Cox, fr., F; Briar Lichlyter, fr., F; Makenna Shively, sr., GK; Bronalea Thies, sr., M.

Buhler: Teigan Nielsen, sr., F; Ashlynn Adcock, sr., M; Sammie Brooks, jr., GK; Mady Tanksley, sr., D; Ashlyn Coker, jr., D; Juliette Shank, jr., D; Kenzie Welch, sr., D; Makenna Siemens, sr., M; Alyssa Berner, jr., M; Mikaela Jarrett, jr., F; Madi McCool, fr., F; Taylin Krafels, fr., D; Natalya Krafels, jr., D; Claudia Taylor, jr., D; Sydney Lehl, jr., D.

Campus: Did not report.

Circle: Kya Thompson, sr., D; Ashlynn Stipp, jr., D; Avery Cantwell, jr., M; Baylie Reedy, so., F.

Classical: Greer Kice, jr., GK; Kate Zickafoose, sr., D; Meg Tilma, jr., M; Meghan Wolfe, so., D; Nevi Wilkey, jr., F.

Collegiate: Anne Marie Olson, so.; Liana Maksoud, sr.; Maya Nabbout, sr.; Amelia King, sr.

Derby: Jaden Wilson, sr., GK; Mackenzie Cunningham, jr., M; Harper Wintz, so., F; Lexi Schott, so., D; Lilly Araiza, so., D; Bianka Schultz, sr., D; Lilly Emmerson, so., F; Amelia Legget, fr., D.

Eisenhower: Bella Smith, sr., M; Maddie Bracy, sr., D; Carly Hummel, sr., F; Ava McAnich, jr., D; Mackenzie Jordan, jr., F; Chloe Smith, so., M.

Goddard: Lauryn Gordon, sr., D; Emerson Wedel, jr., GK; Bailey Hess, jr., F; Brinley Hedden, fr., M; Presley Schmidt, fr., M.

Hutchinson: Rhyan Galyon, so., F; Azul Maciel, so., F; Sophie Gantz, sr., M; Aylin Escobedo, jr., D; Lily Rodriguez, jr., M; Hayley Waymire, sr., D; Lisa Selgrade, sr., M.

Independent: Did not report.

Maize: Taylor Gray, so., M; Lilliana Cortez, sr., D; Taylor Dill, so., M; Aleksah Moreno, jr., M; Parker Clark, jr., GK; Jadyn Perales, jr., M; Kaitlyn Ealey, so., D; Lexee Shipp, so., D; Emma Stillings, sr., M; Kaylee Ingalls, fr., M; Mikaela Llamas, fr., F; Taryn Migdal, jr., M.

Maize South: Kyndal Ewertz, sr., F; Olivia Oenning, sr., M; Geni LaMarche, jr., M; Lexi Bauer, sr., D; Caroline Giroux, so., D; Sydney Stehm, jr., F; Sydney Hansen, so., F; Ella Eskridge, sr., M; Shelby Wright, sr., M; Avery Fellows, so., M;

McPherson: Caitlyn Pearson, sr., M; Riggs Kuhn, sr., D; Baylee Simmelink, sr., F; Alivia Villabos, jr., M; Naomi Vesser, jr., D; Ellie Bower, jr., F; Kenna Dale, jr., M; Addison Shaft, so., F; Rebecca Lulloff, so., F; Brodie Kuhn, so., M; Alyssa Harger, sr., GK; Keanna Sullivan, sr., D; Grace Prescott, so., M; Raegan Broadus, jr., M.

Mulvane: Jade Smallwood, jr., M; Teagan Garrison, sr., F; Ashlyn Alumbaugh, sr., D; Cydnee Adams, jr., M; Kierra Cain, jr., M; Mackenzie Christian, jr., M; Romy Stemmer, sr., F; Nora Garaikoetxea, so., F; Grace Carpenter, so., D; Mallory Ramos, jr., F; Madison Shaw, sr., GK.

Newton: Izzy Sandoval, sr.; Margaret Bates, sr.; Sophia Houser, sr.; Adriana Alvarez, jr.; Kiahne Lujano, jr.; Anai Fernandez, jr.; Brooklyn Bailey, jr.; Xaydi Valdivia, so.

Rose Hill: Paige Winter, jr., M; Paige Loeck, sr., D; Kyia Kelly, so., F; Ella Swearingen, jr., M; Nevaeh Kelly, jr., D; Abby McCulloch, so., GK; Blythe Hackney, fr., M; Ava Markley, jr., F; Aubrey Moore, so., D.

Trinity Academy: Haley Green, jr., D; Jojo Henderson, so., M; Bethany Pannell, sr., M; Solame Pham, so., GK; Abby Tofteland, fr., M.

Valley Center: Avree Birkes, sr., M; Kaitlyn Gobel, sr., D; Reese Bieker, sr., F; Ryleigh Gerena, jr., F; Caleigh Cross, so., D; Madison Johnson, sr., M; Ayla Lorenson, jr., M; Lauren John, so., D; Leah Hamm, fr., D; Olive Truman, fr., M.

Winfield: Skylar Flower, sr., M; Layla Washington, jr., M; Mya Cuevas, so., D; Madalyn Dennett, fr., M.