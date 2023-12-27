Kansas football vs. UNLV live score updates: Jayhawks play Rebels in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s 2023 season will conclude Tuesday with a Guaranteed Rate Bowl matchup against UNLV.

The Jayhawks (8-4, 5-4 in Big 12 Conference) are making their second-straight bowl game appearance. The Rebels (9-4, 6-2 in Mountain West Conference) almost won a conference title this season.

Follow along for updates from Chase Field.

Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds for today’s game against UNLV

Kickoff: 8 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday, Dec. 26

TV: ESPN

Betting odds: Kansas by 7.5 points

Kansas football vs. UNLV live score updates

2nd Quarter

Kansas takes the lead for the first time

Kansas football leads 14-7 with 11:37 left in the second quarter, after a touchdown drive and the ensuing extra point. The drive went 80 yards in four plays and took 1:56 off of the clock. The score came on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Jason Bean to Luke Grimm.

END 1Q: Kansas 7, UNLV 7

Kansas responds

Kansas football has tied the score at 7-7 with 2:05 left in the first quarter, after a touchdown drive and the ensuing extra point. The Jayhawks scored on a six-yard touchdown pass from Jason Bean to Luke Grimm. The drive went 98 yards in nine plays and took 4:48 off of the clock.

UNLV opens the scoring

UNLV struck first with a touchdown on its opening drive. The Rebels scored on a three-yard rushing score from Vincent Davis Jr. After the extra point, and a drive that went 65 yards in eight plays and took 3:53 off of the clock, UNLV leads 7-0 with 11:07 left in the first quarter.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas football vs. UNLV live score updates: Jayhawks play Rebels