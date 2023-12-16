Kansas basketball vs. Indiana live score updates: Jayhawks travel to take on Hoosiers
BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 regular season continues Saturday with a non-conference matchup on the road against Indiana.
The No. 2 Jayhawks (9-1) are coming in off of a win at home against Missouri. The Hoosiers (7-2, 2-0 in Big Ten Conference) are coming in off of a loss in a neutral site game against Auburn. Kansas is representing the Big 12 Conference in this game against a Big Ten standout.
Follow along for updates from this matchup:
Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds for today’s game against Indiana
Tip-off: 11:30 a.m. (CT)
TV: CBS
Betting odds: Kansas by seven.
Kansas basketball vs. Indiana live score updates
1st Half
Indiana leads 18-11 with 11:56 left in 1st half
#kubball needs Dajuan to be more aggressive#iubb pic.twitter.com/SBKKuiXpgw
— Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) December 16, 2023
Indiana leads 12-6 with 15:24 left in 1st half
#kubball showing some more fight, but #iubb still leads early pic.twitter.com/jlx8TEaSM1
— Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) December 16, 2023
Indiana leads 8-2 with 17:25 left in 1st half
Well, that didn't take long.#iubb #kubball pic.twitter.com/CHP4KoRnoS
— Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) December 16, 2023
