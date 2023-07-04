Kansas football recruiting tracker: Here’s who has committed to KU in the class of 2024
LAWRENCE — Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold and his staff have continued to build a strong 2024 recruiting class.
There was 247Sports Composite three-star quarterback Isaiah Marshall announcing his commitment in February. There was the month of June, that brought with it a flurry of commitments and announcements from two four-star talents — cornerback Austin Alexander and safety Damani Maxson. And Tuesday, on July 4, four-star edge Dakyus Brinkley added his name to the list to give the Jayhawks 15 public commitments.
According to the overall and composite rankings following Brinkley’s commitment, Kansas’ class ranks 36th in the nation. That makes it among the top half of the Big 12 Conference. And considering so far this is just what Leipold and company have been able to do with high school prospects, this has the potential to be the best class the Jayhawks have pulled in since Leipold took over ahead of the 2021 season.
Here’s a look at who’s committed so far to Kansas:
Dakyus Brinkley (4-star edge)
Committed‼️Lawrence is home🏡@KU_Football @CoachLeipold @CoachJPeterson @CoachOnatolu @RecruitClique @Katyfootball pic.twitter.com/Pfm5CFNsif
— Dakyus(DAK)Brinkley (@DakyusB) July 4, 2023
Austin Alexander (4-star cornerback)
Let’s goo!!!!! Im excited to be a Jayhawk!!!🔴🔵#Rockchalk @CoachLeipold @CoachJPeterson @KU_Football pic.twitter.com/ecIREyiyVl
— Austin “Double AA” Alexander (@Aaustin05) June 12, 2023
Damani Maxson (4-star safety)
LAWRENCE KANSAS, IM HOME📍
110% COMMITTED❗️❗️
Happy Father’s day pops this is for you🙏🏾 ROCK CHALK @CoachLeipold @CoachWallaceKU pic.twitter.com/vZ2dLd52Cn
— Damani Maxson (@DamaniMaxson) June 18, 2023
Jalen Todd (3-star cornerback)
Lawrence Let’s Do It #RockChalk 🔵🔴 1000% Committed pic.twitter.com/vrjqZpIv97
— Jalen Todd 4⭐️ CB (@JalenTodd1) June 14, 2023
Harry Stewart (3-star running back)
committed. 🔴🔵 #RockChalk @CoachWallaceKU @KU_Football pic.twitter.com/QPjXduUGIK
— Harry Stewart III (@hstewartiii) June 13, 2023
Deshawn Warner (3-star edge)
mama i'm home🏡 pic.twitter.com/KDmhVs6LMT
— DESHAWN WARNER (@DeshawnWarner15) July 1, 2023
Red Martel (3-star running back)
Committed! 💙❤️ #ROCKCHALKJAYHAWK @CoachWallaceKU pic.twitter.com/RpRpsSTT8O
— Mekusapv “Red” Martel (@RedMartel11) November 9, 2022
Isaiah Marshall (3-star quarterback)
Beyond excited and blessed to make my commitment to the University of Kansas!!! #RockChalk @KU_Football @CoachLeipold @S_Warriors_FB pic.twitter.com/kzVolHQMFS
— Isaiah Marshall QB 2024 (@ZekeMarshall07) February 2, 2023
Aundre Gibson (3-star cornerback)
Committed #RockChalk 💙♥️ pic.twitter.com/LMuf1wlP9F
— Aundre Gibson (@NoLimitDre21) March 5, 2023
Carson Bruhn (3-star tight end)
Committed‼️❤️💙#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/bKNWIuCnwN
— Carson Bruhn (@carsonbruhn2024) April 20, 2023
Harrison Utley (3-star interior offensive lineman)
Everyone knows what the players and coaches have started in Lawrence. Me and my brothers in the Class of ‘24 are on the way.
Come be a part of history. #RockChalk #KAN24S 🔵🔴🌾🌾 pic.twitter.com/fKX6imI0Yb
— Harrison Utley (@HarrisonUtley) June 11, 2023
Jacorey Stewart (3-star linebacker)
Let’s get this 24 Jayhawks class right where my jayhawk fans 💛💙 @CoachSimps @CoachSvarczkopf @CoachBenReaves @MiltonEagles_FB @CoachOnatolu pic.twitter.com/hVo0JabWcl
— jacorey stewart (@jacorey___18) June 11, 2023
Jonathan Kamara (3-star linebacker)
All Glory To God!!
Committed #RockChalk 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/QFen4kpNCs
— Jonathan Kamara (@JKamara_28) May 28, 2023
Carter Lavrusky (3-star interior offensive lineman)
100% COMMITTED. @KU_Football @litten_andy @WClay99 @CoachFuchs @CoachJPeterson @CoachLeipold @hzfbfamily pic.twitter.com/RqPAOnDOhz
— carter lavrusky (@carter_lavrusky) June 26, 2023
Kene Anene (interior offensive lineman)
100% COMMITTED‼️ #RockChalk #AGTG pic.twitter.com/gI7AMZ46Tu
— Kene Anene (@AneneKene) June 18, 2023
Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.
This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Here is who has committed to Kansas football in the class of 2024