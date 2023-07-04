Kansas football recruiting tracker: Here’s who has committed to KU in the class of 2024

LAWRENCE — Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold and his staff have continued to build a strong 2024 recruiting class.

There was 247Sports Composite three-star quarterback Isaiah Marshall announcing his commitment in February. There was the month of June, that brought with it a flurry of commitments and announcements from two four-star talents — cornerback Austin Alexander and safety Damani Maxson. And Tuesday, on July 4, four-star edge Dakyus Brinkley added his name to the list to give the Jayhawks 15 public commitments.

According to the overall and composite rankings following Brinkley’s commitment, Kansas’ class ranks 36th in the nation. That makes it among the top half of the Big 12 Conference. And considering so far this is just what Leipold and company have been able to do with high school prospects, this has the potential to be the best class the Jayhawks have pulled in since Leipold took over ahead of the 2021 season.

Here’s a look at who’s committed so far to Kansas:

Dakyus Brinkley (4-star edge)

Austin Alexander (4-star cornerback)

Damani Maxson (4-star safety)

LAWRENCE KANSAS, IM HOME📍

110% COMMITTED❗️❗️

Happy Father’s day pops this is for you🙏🏾 ROCK CHALK @CoachLeipold @CoachWallaceKU pic.twitter.com/vZ2dLd52Cn — Damani Maxson (@DamaniMaxson) June 18, 2023

Jalen Todd (3-star cornerback)

Harry Stewart (3-star running back)

Deshawn Warner (3-star edge)

Red Martel (3-star running back)

Isaiah Marshall (3-star quarterback)

Aundre Gibson (3-star cornerback)

Carson Bruhn (3-star tight end)

Harrison Utley (3-star interior offensive lineman)

Everyone knows what the players and coaches have started in Lawrence. Me and my brothers in the Class of ‘24 are on the way.



Come be a part of history. #RockChalk #KAN24S 🔵🔴🌾🌾 pic.twitter.com/fKX6imI0Yb — Harrison Utley (@HarrisonUtley) June 11, 2023

Jacorey Stewart (3-star linebacker)

Jonathan Kamara (3-star linebacker)

Carter Lavrusky (3-star interior offensive lineman)

Kene Anene (interior offensive lineman)

