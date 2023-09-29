Kansas football is facing Texas: Scouting report, prediction for Jayhawks’ Big 12 game

LAWRENCE — Kansas football has a chance to start 5-0, but must beat Texas in a Saturday road game.

The No. 24 Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0 in Big 12 Conference) have beaten Missouri State, Illinois, Nevada and BYU. The No. 5 Longhorns (4-0, 1-0 in Big 12) have beaten Rice, No. 11 Alabama, Wyoming and Baylor. It’s a Big 12 matchup.

What is Kansas focusing on as it continues to prepare? Is that going to allow the Jayhawks to come away with another win in Austin? As the 2:30 p.m.-scheduled kickoff approaches, here is a look at a scouting report and prediction for the game:

What still sticks with Jalon Daniels from the 2022 loss

After Kansas beat Texas in 2021 in Austin, the Longhorns repaid the Jayhawks with a shellacking in 2022 in Lawrence. Texas won 55-14, after losing 57-56 in overtime the year before. And when Kansas junior quarterback Jalon Daniels sees the score of last season’s defeat, he thinks of how much he struggled in his first game back from missing time due to injury.

Daniels hasn’t been fully healthy this fall either. But he’s still played each of the last three weeks this season and looks more than capable of leading the offense. Back in 2022, when he took his first snap against Texas on Nov. 19, he hadn’t played since the TCU game Oct. 8.

“Going into this season, I feel confident,” Daniels said. “I feel like we’re ready to go.”

For Kansas’ defense, it’s not just about stopping Quinn Ewers

Texas sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers garners a lot of attention, and for good reason. For one thing, through four games he’s thrown for 1,033 yards and nine touchdowns without any interceptions. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said Ewers is a future NFL draft pick, and joked he hopes that comes to fruition sooner rather than later.

But Leipold added Ewers also has a lot of weapons at his disposal in Texas’ offense. While the Jayhawks have earned a lot of praise for all they do offensively, Leipold pointed out, from his perspective the Longhorns are as good as anyone in that regard. Ewers likely won’t be the only guy whose rhythm Kansas is trying to disrupt.

“We’ve really got our work cut out for us, but I also feel like our guys have — it’s a personal challenge and they have pride as well,” Jayhawks defensive coordinator Brian Borland said. “I think they’re going to show up and we’ll play our best.”

The development of Kansas’ defensive line gives Brian Borland confidence

Borland didn’t need anyone to remind him Texas rushed for 427 yards on the Jayhawks in 2022. He also didn’t need anyone to remind him the Longhorns threw for more than 400 — the exact number is 410 — in 2021. Over the last two years, Borland’s defense has struggled to enjoy much success in this matchup.

This year, though, Borland has more confidence than he would have otherwise because Kansas’ defensive line has showcased a lot of improvement in 2023. Despite having to replace key players, transfers and developing returners have stepped up. And they’ll continue to rotate in and out to keep everyone as fresh as they can.

“That helps a lot, because you know you can sell out,” said redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Austin Booker, speaking to how the Jayhawks’ rotate up front. “You can go as hard as you can because you know someone’s right behind you ready to come in. They know what they’re doing. So, it’s been a big part of our game so far.”

Kansas’ success on third downs offensively has stood out

Kansas offensive coordinator/associate head coach Andy Kotelnicki understands his side will be challenged by Texas’ defense. The Longhorns have athleticism, depth and physicality. So, it’ll be interesting to see if the Jayhawks’ success on third downs can be a way they gain an edge.

Kansas is the best in the nation at the FBS level with its third-down conversion rate of 60.5%. That’s also good for best in the Big 12. Texas’ defense is third in the Big 12 when it comes to allowing first downs on third downs, at 30.5%.

Injury updates on Kansas’ Michael Ford Jr., Taiwan Berryhill Jr.

Last week, junior offensive lineman Michael Ford Jr. didn’t finish Kansas’ game against BYU and junior linebacker Taiwan Berryhill Jr. didn’t play at all.

On Monday, Leipold described Ford as questionable to play against Texas and said he wasn’t sure about Berryhill.

On Wednesday, Kotelnicki said Ford was practicing again.

Prediction: Texas 38, Kansas 21

Kansas is back in the top 25, but not by much. A Texas win likely pushes the Jayhawks out. The Longhorns win.

Jordan Guskey covers the University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

