The Kansas City Royals are back to .500 after late rally over the Chicago White Sox

For most of the game, the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox wrestled for an edge.

Then, much like Thursday night’s seventh inning hitting bonanza, the Royals came alive late for a 2-1 win Friday at Kauffman Stadium.

The score was tied at 1-all heading into the bottom of the eighth. With one out, captain Salvador Perez got on base with a walk. Dairon Blanco pinch ran for Perez and stole second. MJ Melendez drove him in with a single — aided by Blanco’s stellar baserunning.

In the top of the ninth, Royals reliever James McArthur induced a game-ending double play that left Chicago’s Braden Shewmake stranded on third.

Take a look back at how the game unfolded...

Another pitching duel at The K

Friday’s game featured plenty of perplexed batters — and not much run support to help those on the mound.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Erick Fedde exited midway through the sixth inning having surrendered one earned run and striking out four.

Royals starter Brady Singer, who didn’t allow a run in his season debut, had another dominant outing. He pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run with four strikeouts of his own. He surrendered only two hits and one walk.

The Royals got on the board first with a two-out double by Perez in the first inning that drove in Vinnie Pasquantino.

The White Sox answered the next inning with a solo home run by Gavin Sheets. Then, the pitchers settled in.

Neither team scored until KC’s eighth inning rally — that brought the Royals back to .500, 4-4, on the season.

Salvador Perez makes his mark

In a game where offense was hard to come by, Perez certainly had no issues.

He went 3 for 3 with the RBI double in the second inning.

After his RBI double, he singled in his next two at-bats. Shortly after his third single, he was thrown out at home trying to score KC’s second run of the day on a fielder’s choice.

Perez also drew a walk in what turned into the game-winning run (after he was replaced by Blanco).

Perez, Witt catch Nicky Lopez stealing

In the eighth inning, Chicago’s Nicky Lopez — a former Royal — attempted to steal second base.

The umpire’s initial call was that he was safe, but the Royals challenged.

The challenge was successful — shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. tagged Lopez slightly before his foot touched the base.

Up Next:

The Royals continue a four-game series against the White Sox at 6:40 p.m. Central on Saturday. Michael Wacha will face off against Chicago’s Chris Flexen.