Here's why Parker Braun appreciated being able to play this season for Kansas basketball

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Time and again, sitting at his locker March 23 inside the Delta Center, Parker Braun is bringing up his teammates.

Braun, a graduate senior forward for Kansas basketball, may be dealing with the emotions of a NCAA tournament loss in Salt Lake City, Utah. He may be grappling with the fact this loss against Gonzaga means the end of not just the season, but his college career. But despite the weight of this March Madness defeat, it’s his appreciation for his opportunity that’s shining through.

Because Braun, who transferred in from Santa Clara ahead of the season, had the chance to build bonds on a team that matters so much to him and his family. Braun has a brother who won a national championship with the Jayhawks. Braun will always be able to remember coming home and putting on a KU jersey.

“I just love being around these guys,” Braun said. “Obviously it’s — the season’s over, so you won’t have the same amount of opportunity to just be around them and be in practice with them and everything. And I think that’s kind of what’s sticking with me most, just being around everybody and kind of holding those friendships tight. And obviously I’m going to be there for them throughout whatever the rest — wherever their career takes them and whatever that future holds.”

Braun, whose career started at Missouri, served as a backup big-man for Kansas this season. Appearing across all 34 games, he averaged 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per game in 7.5 minutes of action. He was an efficient shooter with the shots he took, and at times flashed the skillset of a quality rim protector.

Braun’s stat lines, understandably, didn't pop off the page over the course like it did for some of his teammates. There were the 10 points, five rebounds and three assists in a November win against N.C. Central, and the 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks in a November win against Manhattan. But throughout the campaign, he was a veteran presence for a Jayhawks squad that also had someone on it he’s known for years — Dajuan Harris Jr.

Harris, a redshirt senior guard this past season for Kansas, is close with Brian’s family. Braun said it was cool to be able to experience the year with Harris. Harris expressed a similar sentiment.

“I grew up with Parker since seventh grade,” Harris said. “He’s my brother, too. So, I wanted to do it for him and the rest of the seniors, too.”

Kansas graduate senior forward Parker Braun (23) addresses the crowd during a speech following the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse on March 5, 2024 in Lawrence.

