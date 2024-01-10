How to watch Kansas basketball play its Big 12 Conference road matchup against UCF

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season continues Wednesday with a Big 12 Conference matchup on the road against UCF.

The highly-ranked Jayhawks (13-1, 1-0 in Big 12) are coming in off a win at home against TCU. The Knights (9-4, 0-1 in Big 12) are coming in off of a loss on the road against Kansas State. It’s Kansas’ first road game in league play, while for UCF it’s the first time it’ll play such a matchup at home.

Here’s what fans should know so they can watch, stream and listen to the contest:

How to watch Kansas basketball against UCF

When: 6 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday, Jan. 10

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

TV: Big 12 NOW on ESPN+

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

