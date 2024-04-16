Kamilla Cardoso Is Red Hot in Suit and Sandals at the 2024 WNBA Draft

Kamilla Cardoso, one of the newest additions to the Chicago Sky, cut a sleek look in black strappy pointed-toe heels at the 2024 WNBA Draft on Monday in Brooklyn. The South Carolina Gamecocks alumni was selected third overall at the event, which was held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

A closer look at the shoes. Getty Images

The 6-foot-7 seven star center was drafted alongside LSU-standout Angel Reese, who opted for a cutting-edge pair of Christian Louboutin heels that featured sleek silver red soles and a medium-sized silver strap near the toe box. Together, the two are expected to usher in a new era of dominance for the Chicago Sky squad.

Kamilla Cardoso arrives prior to the 2024 WNBA Draft. Getty Images

Aside from her tenure with the South Carolina Gamecocks, Cordoso previously played for the Brazil national team under acclaimed coach José Neto, where she shone bright and further proved her elite level of dominance, leading to her third overall selection in this year.

Kamilla Cardoso poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Getty Images

About Kamilla Cardoso’s Shoe Style

As for Cardoso’s shoe style, the athlete showcased a wide variety of looks during the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament, including the pink Curry Flow 10.

When she isn’t donning kicks on the court, the Chicago Sky member can be found in heels for dressier occasions, such as the chic black ones worn during this year’s draft.

Cordoso’s heels featured an estimated heel height of 3.5 inches, and were kept simple to elevate her statement-making outfit. Made with leather, the shoes were adorned with a minimalistic black strap and finished a solid matte black color.

While it hasn’t yet been announced which sneaker brand Cardoso will be signing with, one can only assume that announcement is on the way with her being one of the most anticipated players to come out of the 2024 draft.

About pointed-toe shoes

Pointed-toe shoes are a classic style that blends together elements of vintage and modern-day fashion. Regarded as a preferred shoe for red carpets and formal occasions, the popularity of the slim stiletto heel started re-emerging again in 2021. Various designers including Jimmy Choo, Saint Laurent, Amina Muaddi and more offer pointed-toe models regularly as a part of their catalog.

