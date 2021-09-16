Kam Chancellor talks about tension in Seahawks building after Super Bowl 49 loss

The 30 for 30 on this Seahawks team is really going to be something to see. For a while, Seattle was undeniably the best and coolest team in football, assembling an incredible collection of unique talents and personalities as they climbed the NFL mountain.

At their best, they won a Super Bowl by 35 points against an all-time great offense. Nobody can take that achievement away from them. However, it’s hard to escape the thought that they should have won more. At the very least, Seattle is short one Lombardi trophy thanks to the infamous end to Super Bowl 49. While the Seahawks still have an excellent team, things have never quite the same after Malcolm Butler’s heartbreaking interception at the goal line.

Now that K.J. Wright is with the Raiders, the only pieces leftover from that squad are Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner. One of the key members of that peak Seattle squad was strong safety Kam Chancellor, who served as the ultimate alpha in a locker room full of them. Chancellor was a guest on CBS Sports radio today and talked about some of the tension following that loss. While he denies the rumored bitterness between Russell Wilson’s offense and the star-studded defense, he says there was some in other parts of the building.

“I don’t think there was any bitterness between the defense and offense. . . Maybe bitterness in other areas of the building, but there was no bitterness between the defense and offense. I don’t even know about the contract situations. I just know bitterness in other areas of the building.”

Chancellor was one of those contract situations. He held out to begin the 2015 season after playing through several brutal injuries in that fateful Super Bowl, but ultimately didn’t get the payday he was looking for. He was eventually forced to retire early after a neck injury he suffered midway through the 2017 season.

We may never know the full story of what happened internally after that devastating loss, but it’s one for the ages.

