Kallis shutout sparks AA Lakers' sweep

May 5—GREAT FALLS — Oscar Kallis threw a five-hit shutout in the opener, and Luke Nikunen threw well and stole three bases in the nightcap as the Kalispell AA Lakers swept a Legion baseball doubleheader from the Great Falls Chargers Saturday.

Kallis walked two batters and struck out two in the Lakers' 3-0 win in the first game. He got all the runs he needed when Kaden Drish squeezed home Trever Cockerill in the second inning. Andre Cephers, who'd walked and moved to second on a passed ball, took third on the bunt and scored on Brysen Herion's RBI groundout.

The Lakers (8-2) scored their third run in the seventh on a passed ball, and passed balls by the Chargers contributed heavily to the Lakers' 9-3 win in the second game.

Kalispell scratched out a 5-2 lead and then, after Great Falls cut the gap to 5-3 in the sixth, put up four runs in the seventh. Michael Owens had an RBI single and Kallis capped the rally with a two-run base hit.

Nikunen went 5 2-3 innings, allowing five hits, a walk and two earned runs.. He struck out eight. Carter Schlegel finished up, striking out three of the five batters he faced.

First game

AA Lakers 020 000 1 — 3 2 0

Chargers 000 000 0 — 0 5 0

Oscar Kallis and Ostyn Brennan. A Sloan, L Sullivan (6) and J Komac.

KALISPELL AA LAKERS — Brennan 0-3, Carter Schlegel 0-4, Kallis 1-2, Luke Nikunen 0-3, Trever Cockerill 1-2, Andre Cephers 0-2, Kaden Drish 0-1, Brysen Herion 0-3, Jackson Heino 0-2, Bryce Buckmaster 0-0.

GREAT FALLS AA CHARGERS — Sullivan 0-2, D Cook 0-3, C Pace 0-3, E Lorang 0-3, Komac 2-3, N Banderob 1-2, R Garten 0-3, D Nichols 1-3, S Klinker 1-3.

2B — Komac. RBIs — Drish, Herion.

Second game

AA Lakers 120 200 4 — 9 10 3

Chargers 020 001 0 — 3 6 0

Nikunen, Schlegel (6) and Cephers. W Parsons, Klinker (4) and R Garten.

AA LAKERS — Brennan 1-5, Kallis 3-5, Nikunen 2-4, Cockerill 0-4, Schlegel 0-3, Cephers 1-3, Hunter Fann 1-3, Michael Owens 2-2, Colin Leonard 0-2, Buckmaster 0-1.

AA CHARGERS — Sullivan 1-3, Cook 0-4, Pace 1-3, Lorang 0-3, Komac 1-3, Banderob 1-3, Garten 1-3, Nichols 1-3, Gray 0-3.

2B — Kallis, Garten. 3B — Pace. RBIs — Kallis 2, Brennan, Nikunen, Cephers, Owens, Garten 2.