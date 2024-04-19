Kalen DeBoer says Alabama quarterbacks are ‘all in’

What a difference a year makes. This time last year Alabama Crimson Tide football fans were worried to death about the quarterback room in Tuscaloosa and now it appears to be one of the strengths of the team. In fact, you could argue that Alabama has the best QB room in the country.

Jalen Milroe is back for the Tide after starting 13 games in 2023 and finishing in the top 10 of the Heisman Trophy voting. Ty Simpson is a former five-star recruit who has blossomed into an SEC-ready player. Dylan Lonergan and Austin Mack both have shown that their futures are bright in college football as well.

To say that head coach Kalen DeBoer is thrilled with the quarterbacks who be an understatement. Coach DeBoer and the entire Alabama offensive coaching staff consistently raved about the progress that all of the QBs had made this spring and despite the transfer portal window currently being open, it appears all four are staying put in Tuscaloosa.

On Thursday, Coach DeBoer was asked about his quarterbacks while on “The Next Round”.

“I know that you always go right to who the starter is, but there’s some great talent,” DeBoer said. “I can’t express the appreciation they have for just believing in our process and believing in what we’re doing. You see from the beginning of the spring, every single one of those guys improved, becoming more comfortable in the offense. Improving doesn’t mean they’re perfect. There’s a throw here throw there, a read, you can see it in the spring game, I’ve seen it in the scrimmages, but man, they’re all in.

“They’re diving into the playbook and they believe in the development that they’re going to get in this program. Nick Sheridan has done an amazing job, I think, really trying to continue to foster the competition amongst the group, but also those guys, it’s really neat to see their relationship and their trust in each other, their belief in each other. And those friendships continue to grow. So he’s done an amazing job, not just with the offense but with the quarterback room.”

DeBoer is known for his quarterback-friendly approach to the game and his history of developing NFL-caliber quarterbacks certainly helps Alabama in its efforts to keep the stacked room unbroken.

