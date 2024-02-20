What Kalen DeBoer said about Ryan Williams, the Alabama football five-star receiver

Kalen DeBoer raved about new signee Ryan Williams when the new Alabama football coach spoke about him on Tuesday.

DeBoer gave his first public comments about the five-star addition from Saraland when DeBoer joined "The Game" on Tide 100.9.

"He's one of the most dynamic guys I have ever seen at receiver," DeBoer said. "Getting the ball in his hands, he can do it on short throws and quicker type routes and he can do it down the field. He's good in every way."

DeBoer cited Williams' football skills and who he is as a person as to why he wanted to sign him. Williams decommitted from Alabama once Nick Saban retired, but Williams recommitted to the Crimson Tide a few weeks later and signed his national letter of intent in early February. Williams, who reclassified to the 2024 class, is the No. 4 overall prospect and the No. 3 receiver in the class per the 247Sports Composite.

"When you talk to him, he reiterates what he hears," DeBoer said. "It's amazing to me how much he processes and can articulate back to you what was all said. I'm just super excited to coach him up. He's a guy who is seeking this growth mindset, and is just going to take it all in every moment possible. He and doach (JaMarcus Shephard), they've already formed a pretty good tag team as far as their relationship. It's only onward and upward from here."

