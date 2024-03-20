K.J. Osborn trusts Patriots to figure out quarterback situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots made a very good addition to their offense with the signing of free agent wide receiver K.J. Osborn to a one-year contract over the weekend.

Osborn spent the last four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings after they selected him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He tallied 48 receptions for 540 yards and three touchdowns in 2023. The 26-year-old averaged 52.6 catches, 615 yards and five touchdowns per season for the Vikings overall.

The Patriots' biggest question mark entering the offseason was obviously at quarterback. So far, they've traded Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round pick and signed veteran Jacoby Brissett in free agency. The Patriots could take a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in next month's draft, but until it happens, there's always a chance they could trade down, too.

Brissett figures to be the starter right now, but a lot can change between now and training camp.

Osborn, in his first media availability since coming to New England, was asked Wednesday if he had any hesitation about signing with the Patriots given the uncertainty at the quarterback position.

"It definitely went into the decision," Osborn said on a video conference call. "I spoke to coach (Jerod) Mayo and (offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt) about the plan going forward, but I trust them that everything will take care of itself."

Osborn also doesn't seem fazed by the possibility that the Patriots could be facing a multi-year rebuild. He knows what's going on here and wants to be part of the solution.

"It's going to be a grind," Osborn said. "Obviously, it wasn't the best season last year. It starts with the top, we got a great owner and a great head coach. It starts with the quarterback position and then all the guys around him making that guy better and more comfortable. Offense, defense and special teams -- we build.

"It doesn't happen overnight. I know what I signed up for. It's going to be a grind. I want to be a person who helps this organization get back to where it needs to be."

Osborn joins Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Reagor and Kayshon Boutte on the Patriots' wide receiver depth chart. Osborn is capable of playing outside, but he's most effective as a slot receiver.