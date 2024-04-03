Juventus vs Lazio live stream: Can you watch for free?

The first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals gets underway today, as Juventus takes on Lazio at Allianz Stadium.

The match is about to start, at 3:00 p.m. ET. In the United States, it will be broadcast on Paramount+, but there are actually a couple of different ways you can watch a live stream of Juventus vs Lazio — and other Coppa Italia matches — for free.

Is There a Free Juventus vs Lazio Live Stream?

Paramount

Though this match is technically exclusive to Paramount+ in the United States, your live stream options aren’t quite that limited. That’s because there are three different ways–with three different free trials–you can get Paramount+.

The most straightforward and obvious way to get it is through Paramount itself. The “Essential” plan, which includes every Coppa Italia match, is just $6 per month or $60 for the year. That’s ultimately $12 total if you want to watch all of the remaining Coppa Italia matches (the second legs of the semis are on April 23 and 24, and the final is on May 15), but it also comes with a seven-day free trial if you just want to watch today’s match without paying anything.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can get Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Channels. This includes all of the same live and on-demand content as the first option, and it comes with a separate seven-day free trial. The big difference is that you’ll watch on Prime’s digital platforms rather Paramount’s.

Finally, if you sign up for a free five-day trial of DirecTV Stream, you can also get “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” as an add-on. You won’t be able to watch the match on DirecTV Stream itself, but you can use your credentials to log-in and watch on the Paramount+ app or website.

Buy at Paramount Plus Buy at DirectV

How to Watch the Juventus vs Lazio Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN

Looking to stream Paramount+, Amazon Prime or DirecTV Stream from outside of the United States? Those services are normally restricted to US-only, but a virtual private network (VPN) can sidestep those restrictions by hiding your IP address–and thus, your location.

If you’re looking for a recommendation, we would go with NordVPN, which is reliable, fast and has an unparalleled amount of servers (this is important because you’ll need to connect to a server in whatever country you want to access content from). It doesn’t have a free trial, but it does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can still try it out risk-free.

Buy at NordVPN