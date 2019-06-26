Justin Turner after another fan rushes field: 'It's getting ridiculous'

The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting sick of dealing with the same issue night after night. Following yet another fan running onto the field during Tuesday’s game, Justin Turner called for an end to this trend, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The 34-year-old Turner said the issue was “getting ridiculous,” and suggested baseball step in enforce more severe punishments for fans who rush the field.

“It’s getting ridiculous,” Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner said. “It’s just not safe and it seems like they’re getting younger and younger and it’s going around now that nothing’s happening to these young kids. They just kind of get a slap on the wrist. So baseball’s going to have to do something to make it hurt enough to keep fans in the stands and not running out on the field.”

Following the final out during the Dodgers’ 3-2 win Tuesday, a young fan ran onto the field. He was tackled before he could reach the Dodgers’ outfielders.

That marked the third straight Dodgers game in which a fan has run onto the field. Cody Bellinger was rushed by fans both Sunday and Monday. The incidents Monday and Tuesday took place at Chase Field in Arizona.

While the first fan was not punished for their actions, the fan at Chase Field was arrested and charged. She was also banned indefinitely from Chase Field, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Turner is not the only Dodgers players to come out against fans running on the field. Bellinger was not happy about the situation either, saying it’s innocent right now, but it could get dangerous.

