Justin Thomas has an incredible pair of kicks for the Ryder Cup

Justin Thomas has never been shy about his style on the golf course. If you remember, he was one of the first players to wear a hoodie during tournament play. But this week for the Ryder Cup, he’s stepping it up a notch.

The Ryder Cup veteran is entering the week at Whistling Straits with a winning record of 4-1-0, highlighted by a Sunday singles win over Rory McIlroy in 2018. In a unsuccessful trip to Paris, JT was the lone bright spot for the United States.

With Patrick Reed staying at home, many fans are looking for Justin Thomas to pick up the shield and become this year’s “Captain America.” If he can repeat what he did in France, the United States squad may be the ones lifting the trophy Sunday evening.

And in the process, he’ll be walking around in these bad boys.

Are these not the sickest golf shoes you’ve ever seen?