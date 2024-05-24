Justin Reid supplants Chiefs teammate as NFL’s best chess player at annual tourney

It’s the year of the repeat for the Chiefs and their players.

The Chiefs won a second straight Super Bowl title in February, and earlier this week the NFL’s chess championship remained in Kansas City.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid won the BlitzChamps III chess tournament Wednesday in an eight-player double-elimination bracket. Reid defeated Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray 2-0 in the final.

“I’m a competitive guy, but it’s not always about winning,” Reid said on the Chess.com website. “This is awesome, but I just love getting better so I’ll continue to challenge myself.”

Last year’s winner, Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill, lost his first matchup, then defeated Michael Vick in the loser’s bracket before losing to Bills receiver Mack Hollins.

Reid won $30,000 for his JReid InDeed charity.

After taking the title, Reid wasted little time in changing his X name to “Grand Master Reid.”

I have so many passions and I’m obsessed with all of them



Hard to pick what’s the most fun between playing Safety, Linebacker, Kicker, Chess, Poker, Golf, Bowling, Motivational Speaking, Philanthropy, and Entrepreneurship — Grand Master Reid (@JustinqReid) May 22, 2024

Here is the final match of the day in which Reid finished off Murray.