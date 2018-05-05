Justify wins wettest Kentucky Derby ever

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pre-race favorite Justify justified the hype, running off with the roses Saturday in what is officially the wettest Kentucky Derby in the 144-year history of the race.

In the process, the highly touted 3-year-old colt ridden by Mike Smith and trained by Bob Baffert ended a 136-year run since a horse won the Derby without having raced at age 2. With the so-called “Curse of Apollo” reversed, Justify’s connections can now turn their sights toward a Triple Crown bid. The Preakness will be contested May 19, with the Belmont on tap for June 9.

Enduring some three inches of rain, Justify’s 2½-length victory also extends the streak of favorites winning the Derby to six straight years, longest in the history of the race.

“I can’t describe how special this horse is,” Smith said. “My vocabulary doesn’t have the words for it. … He’s got that it factor.”

Undefeated in four career starts, Justify has wasted little time rocketing to the forefront of thoroughbred racing. His first career race was in mid-February, and the California-based horse has defeated all comers since.

Justify races to win the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018. (Getty)

A rain-soaked crowd of 157,813 watched Good Magic finish second to Justify, with Audible third. Justify paid $7.80 to win, with the exacta and trifectas paying $69.60 and $141.40, respectively. The winning time was 2:02.04, well off Secretariat’s 1973 Derby record of 1:59.4.

The Derby victory is Baffert’s fifth, moving him into second place in the in history of the race. Only Ben Jones, with six wins between 1938-52, has trained more Derby winners. Baffert’s four previous Derby winners all went on to win the Preakness, with American Pharoah completing the Triple Crown in 2015.

It was the 52-year-old Smith’s second Derby triumph, with the other one coming in 2005 aboard longshot Giacomo. This time, the result was much more expected.

