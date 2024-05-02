Just a Touch jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse

Just A Touch was just a touch frisky during bath time outside Trainer Brad Cox's barn on Saturday morning at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. April 20, 2024.

With just a touch of luck, any horse in the field at the upcoming Kentucky Derby could win the 150th Run for the Roses. However, among the favorites for this weekend's race, Just a Touch, Qatar Racing's pride and joy, might be the fastest of the bunch.

How can this be though? Just a Touch does not have the best odds of winning this Saturday. He doesn't even have the second or third-best odds. Just a Touch is tied with Forever Young for the fourth-best odds in the race. So, how can he be the fastest? Well, among all horses competing this weekend, Just a Touch is the only horse to have recorded an average Speed Score in the triple digits.

While favorite Fierceness might have the highest single race Speed Score (110), Just a Touch has averaged 100 for his career, over a point more than the next closest competitor Sierra Leone (98.3) and three points higher than Fierceness (97).

So, what's the catch? Just a Touch hasn't won either of his last two races and although Just a Touch recorded a 103 Equibase Speed Score in his first race, he has yet to eclipse that number since. Perhaps we are not seeing the development necessary to create a Kentucky Derby winner. Still, Just a Touch's average speed is certainly one of the best in the race this Saturday.

Here's everything to know about this 2024 Kentucky Derby contender.

Just a Touch: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Owner: Qatar Racing

Sire: Justify

Dam: Touching Beauty

Bred: Kentucky

Just a Touch record: Past performances and career earnings

Past performances:

Date Track Race Finish Speed 1/27/24 Fair Grounds Maiden Special Weight 1 103 3/2/24 Aqueduct Racetrack Gotham 2 101 4/6/24 Keeneland Blue Grass Stakes 2 101

Career Earnings: $281,700

Predictions:

Joe Kristufek: Just a Touch finishes in eighth place

Kristufek, a racing analyst for Churchill Downs, believes Just a Touch will fall way short of their ranking, with other horses like Domestic Product, Track Phantom, and Honor Marie all finishing above Just a Touch in his prediction.

James Scully: Second place for Just a Touch

Here we see the wide array of opinions on Just a Touch. Scully has Just a Touch finishing second this weekend, behind one of the favorites, Sierra Leone. Leone has the second-fastest average Speed Score (98.3) of all horses competing this weekend, behind only Just a Touch (100).

Odds: 10-1

Post number: 8

Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds

Odds via CBS Sports:

Fierceness (5-2)

Sierra Leone (3-1)

Catching Freedom (8-1)

Forever Young (10-1)

Just a Touch (10-1)

Dornoch (20-1)

Mystik Dan (20-1)

Just Steel (20-1)

Honor Marie (20-1)

Track Phanton (20-1)

Stronghold (20-1)

Resilience (20-1)

Catalytic (30-1)

Epic Ride (30-1)

T O Password (30-1)

Endlessly (30-1)

Domestic Product (30-1)

Grand Mo the First (50-1)

Society Man (50-1)

West Saratoga (50-1)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

