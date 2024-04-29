Just how good was Jo Jo White with the Boston Celtics?

Just how good was Boston Celtics champion floor general Jo Jo White? A lot of younger fans of the storied ball club are not familiar with his game, given his heyday with the Celtics was in the mid-1970s. But White was really, really good for the Celtics of that era, helping lead Boston to a pair of NBA titles in 1974 and 1976.

A seven-time NBA All-Star picked ninth overall in the 1969 NBA draft by Boston, the St. Louis native was also something of an ironman for the Celtics, playing in all 82 regular season games for five straight campaigns with Boston.

The folks behind the CLNS Media “NBA Legends and Storytellers” YouTube channel assembled a great highlight clip to show us just how good White was for Boston. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire