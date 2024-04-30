'Just because they listen to offers does not mean they can do the right deal'

BBC chief football news reporter Simon Stone says a rebuild at Manchester United will "take time" despite indications of a squad overhaul in upcoming transfer windows.

Stone reported on Monday that United's hierarchy are willing to listen to offers for virtually all their first-team squad this summer as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos look to turn the club back into challengers for major honours.

"You look down the list and think if you were building a new club which players are integral to building a team that could compete with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the league," Stone told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "It's not a long list.

"You don't want to lose exciting youngsters [Rasmus] Hojlund, [Alejandro] Garnacho or [Kobbie] Mainoo. [Andre] Onana came in for big money last year. Bruno Fernandes is the captain. But there's not many players in that list that you think you could build a title-winning team around."

Despite United being open to offers, Stone is sceptical about their ability to secure the right deals for outgoing players.

"Over the past few years Manchester United have been absolutely terrible at selling players. Just because they're listening to offers it doesn't mean they'll be accepted - and even if they're accepted it doesn't mean they can do the right deals to get players out of the club," he added.

"There's a realism at United. You have to temper what a clearout would look like. There's a lot of players on this list that United could well do without, but I don't know whether it's realistic to think you could sell them all in one summer, or even two summers.

"This is going to take time. United are also constrained by Financial Fair Play regulations so there is a limit on what they can spend.

"What people will look for next season is a significant improvement on this season. That doesn't seem like it will be too hard."

