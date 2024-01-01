‘He just has an aura about him.’ Jaguars glad to have Cam Robinson back

The Jacksonville Jaguars are now 7-1 with Cam Robinson in the lineup after getting a 26-0 win Sunday in the offensive tackle’s first game back from injured reserve.

Robinson, 28, missed the first four games of the year due to a suspension and then missed another four in the latter half of the year when a knee injury sent him to IR. His return Sunday ended a little early due to an ejection, but that wasn’t necessarily the worst thing. It’s that kind of energy and fire that the Jaguars seem to miss when Robinson isn’t playing.

Tempers flaring in Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/dBrJV5S6MZ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 31, 2023

“That was awesome, I was happy for that,” Jaguars tight end Evan Engram said of the ejection. “I don’t know if he might get fined or something for that but it’s good to have him back. He’s just a difference maker for us. His energy is contagious in that room.”

It also doesn’t seem like a coincidence that Travis Etienne Jr. finally had his second 100-yard rushing day of the year. Etienne scored two touchdowns and the Jaguars finished the day with 155 total rushing yards.

“He just has an aura about him and it kind of feeds off to the other guys,” Etienne said. “He just means so much to the offensive line, to the team, to all of us. I feel when he is out, it’s definitely noticed.”

Cam Robinson got ejected from The Jaguars game against the Panthers. The Crowd at the bank cheered as Robinson walked off the field. Cam says he "Loves it in Jacksonville" pic.twitter.com/JMMAIQ3EZE — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) January 1, 2024

Prior to the season, it seemed almost inevitable that the 2023 season would be Robinson’s last in Jacksonville. With Anton Harrison taking over at right tackle and Walker Little waiting in the wings at left tackle, would the Jaguars really pass on the $17.75 million in 2024 cap savings they could get by releasing Robinson?

Now it seems the Jaguars can’t afford to not have the veteran offensive lineman on the roster.

