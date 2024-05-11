Junior hockey: Maryland beats the Maine Nordiques to force a Game 5

May 11—LEWISTON — If the Maine Nordiques are going to win the NAHL East Division Final, it will have to happen on the road.

Behind Dmitry Kebreau's two goals, the Maryland Black Bears forced a fifth and deciding game with a 4-2 victory over the Nordiques in Game 4 on Saturday at The Colisee.

"The kids are feeling defeated, but almost like they let down the home crowd," Maine coach Nick Skerlick said. "We told them they didn't, they won four games on home ice in the playoffs and we ended up with 22 wins out of 33 games on home ice this season.

"... This is absolutely insane: Both teams are going to race down to Maryland for the championship game."

The series is now tied 2-2. Game 5 will be played Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Piney Orchard Ice Arena in Odenton, Maryland, with a trip to the Robertson Cup on the line.

"That's what home ice is for," Maryland coach Clint Mylymok said. "You have to get splits on the road, and we made it interesting when they got (a win) in our (arena) and we did a good job counter-punching. Now, we got to finish them off on home ice tomorrow.

The Colisee will host a watch party for tomorrow's game, with the doors opening at 6 p.m.

The Black Bears made a point to get the puck past the offensive circles and below the goal line to work the half walls in the first period.

"I think that's playoff hockey," Mylymok said. "At every level you are at, it's wall play and getting pucks behind the (defense). Maine has some great D, but a lot of defensemen are good if they don't have to turn."

With 4:26 remaining in the first period, Maryland won a puck battle behind the goal line and sent the puck into the slot, where Matthew Croxall ripped a shot past Maine goalie Carter Richardson for a 1-0 lead.

The Nordiques, meanwhile, struggled to generate offense in the opening frame. They had the lone power play of the period, but the Black Bears were aggressive on the penalty kill and pinned Maine in their zone for about half the power play.

The Nordiques got two shots on their second power play early in the second period. However, it ended abruptly when defenseman David Helledy was called for hitting from behind about a minute into the man advantage.

After Maine killed the Helledy penalty, forward Zion Green had a partial breakaway, but his shot went wide of the cage.

The teams were playing 4-on-4 again when Nordiques forward Charles Tardif's shot rang the post. Fans stood up and the goal light went on, but play continued with about 11:30 remaining in the second.

Tremblay beat the Nordiques defenders and flipped a backhander past Richardson with 8:20 remaining in the middle frame.

"We didn't get the bounces today," Skerlick said. "That's a really good way to put it — we didn't get bounces, unfortunately, and they did."

Maine's Evan Orloff had a good look with under three minutes to play in the second, but Maryland goalie Owen Lepak made the stop to keep the game 2-0.

Kebreau gave the Black Bears a three-goal lead when he stood along the goal line with no angle and still managed to fire a shot past Richardson, just inside the far post.

Playoffs, you shoot from everywhere," Kabreau said. "You see it a lot; sometimes you get the bounce, and I got the bounce."

Maine finally got the puck past Lepak, who initially made a sprawling save but Ryan Panico put home the rebound early in the third period.

A short time later, defenseman Luke Chapelle rushed into the offensive zone and his shot beat Lepak cleanly from the left circle to get the Nordiques within a goal, 3-2, with 13:28 remaining in the third.

Jake Bernadet assisted on both Maine goals, and Tardif and Aidan Park also had helpers.

"You got to play a full 60 and we played 58, I thought," Mylymok said. "Our goalie was huge, I thought he made some beauty saves."

Maine had a potential breakaway opportunity, but the player was hauled down by a Maryland defender. The officials let the play go, to the dismay of the fans.

The Black Bears scored the first power-play goal of the series after the Nordiques were called for too many men on the ice. Kebreau got the puck past Richardson for a 4-2 lead with under five minutes remaining.

"Playoffs is whoever is working harder usually ends up with the bounces," Kabreau said.

Richardson (27 saves) was pulled for an extra attacker with 2:32 remaining. Maine had a few chances, but Lepak (27 saves) shut the door.

"That's a good goalie for them, and he played really well," Skerlick said. "It's just a shame we took so long to wake up and find our identity. It shouldn't have gotten to that point — being down 3-0 in a game you can clinch."

